8 Holiday Beauty Hacks Every Woman Should Know

The holiday season is here, and chances are your social calendar is filled with everything from after-work cocktails to family get-togethers. Ready to be the life of the party? We’ve got you covered with eight beauty tricks (think gilded eyelashes and slip-on braids) that are as unexpected as they are festive. And if you’re worried about lipstick smudges and creasing shadow ruining your good time, fret not—we’ve borrowed a few hacks from the pros to ensure your makeup will last all night long. Now all you have to do is prepare to make an entrance!