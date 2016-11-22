Beauty Gifts Your Dear Ol' Dad Will Love 

Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 22, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Legit the only thing my dear dad ever puts on his holiday wish-list is socks and chocolate covered cherries, and he’s totally content and thrilled to open both on our family Christmas morning. But who doesn’t like an unexpected surprise?

While I’m chill with the chocolate cherries (because he shares, obviously), sometimes I want to step outside the regular gifting box. And with that thought, I bring you this guide of amazing beauty presents for your pop. From cool new shaving tools to smell-good fragrances, these picks put those socks to shame. 

MCMC Dude No. 1 Candle

If the note compilation of Virginia cedarwood, green coriander, and pink peppercorn, doesn’t get him, the name of this soy candle surely will. I mean, Dude No. 1? 

Winston Shave Set

A gorgeous shave set is always a good idea, and when you think about how pricey razor blades are, you can be sure that crossing that off his grocery list will also be appreciated. This kit from Harry’s includes a razor, shave gel, and replacement blades. Oh, and you also have the option of engraving the razor for an extra $15. 

Rituals MAHARAJA D’OR Fragrance

I’ll probably be borrowing this fragrance for myself, honestly. It’s spicy and masculine with a hint of pine, but not overpowering at all. 

Tweezerman Deluxe Shaving Brush

Pair this with a fancy bottle of shaving cream and you’re set. 

Mercer Wool and Cashmere Robe

If he’s still wearing the same robe as he was when you were 12, it’s time for an upgrade. You won’t even mind when he gets the mail in this luxe cashmere find. 

 Beardpaw Beard Wipes BEAR CUB STARTER Pack

If your Pop has a beard and loves wings, he will thank you. 

Clarisonic Alpha Fit Sonic Cleansing System for Men

Give your dad’s skin-care routine a boost with a Clarisonic specifically designed to cleanse men’s skin (and their beards) of dirt and sweat. 

Braun CoolTec Shaver

Maybe your dad is more of an electric razor dude, and if that’s the case, go for this techy buy, which includes a cooling feature that helps to eliminate razor burn. 

