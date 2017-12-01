Beauty Gifts for Your Sister You'll Want to Keep for Yourself

Courtesy (4)
Erin Lukas
Dec 01, 2017 @ 11:15 am

We admit it: We do miss our sisters. But, what we don't miss is sharing our beauty product stash. While we'd always drop everything to lend you a helping hand, your's should be kept off of our favorite fragrance and lipsticks, OK?

Because getting in a fight over who used the last spritz of Ouai's Texturizing Hairspray is exhausting—and we’ve been there–we decided to put together this guide of beauty gifts that are sure to impress your sis—and keep her out of your makeup bag.

Here, we've rounded up the best beauty gifts to give your sister this year that are so good, that trust us, you'll probably be tempted to keep them for yourself.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products

 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Origins #ORIGINSMASK Mini Mask Set 

Origins' face mask set gives you four different opportunities to stay in, order Seamless, and clock in some quality sister bonding time. This set includes options for all of the usual skin struggles including dryness, breakouts, and uneven texture. 

Origins $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Mini Celebrity Lipstick Charms 

OK, so you actually have to give your sister these mini Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks. She won’t be pleased with the empty box. 

Charlotte Tilbury $39 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

La Mer Mini Miracles Collection

All of your sister's friends are going to wish they were related to you when they see a luxurious skincare gift like this. La Mer's pouch is packed with three minis of the brand's best-selling products like its moisturizing cream, eye treatment, and lotion. 

La Mer $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Sephora Favorites Ready, Set, Style 

Noticed you've been going through your favorite styling products a little too quickly? Your sis has probably been sneaking in a spritz (or two) on her own hair whenever she's at your place. Put a stop to the communal dry shampoo by gifting her a set of travel-friendly styling favorites from Sephora. Included in the mix is Bumble and bumble's thickening spray, Drybar's foaming dry shampoo, Ouai's texturizing hairspray, IGK's texturizing spray, and Living Proof's volume-boosting spray. 

Sephora $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Beautyblender Gold Mine 

If your Beautyblender has gone MIA too many times to be a coincidence, it's time to get your sister own. Even better: In addition to the classic makeup sponge, this holiday set also includes blotter and sponge cleaner. 

Beauty Blender $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Herbivore Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio 

Chicly packaged skincare products are like two gifts in one. Not only is Herbivore's millennial pink-colored set totally 'grammable, it will also soothe her dry, winter-worn skin, too. 

Herbivore $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Jo Malone London Christmas Miniture Candle Collection 

When you were younger, receiving candles you probably considered candles as a "blah" gift, as an adult a set of mini candles is helping your sister turn her space into #apartmentgoals. 

Jo Malone London $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked Vault Volume IV 

A makeup gift this good will automatically award you sibling of the year. Urban Decay has packaged three of its cult-favorite Naked eyeshadow palettes and paired them with coordinating lipsticks and liners.  

Urban Decay $195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Tocca Wardrobe Collection 

Another beauty product your sister has probably "borrowed" from you: your favorite fragrance. Whether she likes sweet or spicy scents, this collection of seven rollerballs has her covered. 

Tocca $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

This Works Dream Big Set 

Can't stand dealing with your sister's attitude when she's overtired? Consider this set of sleep-enhancing products a gift for the both of you. Everything included in the set is formulated with essential oils like lavender and chamomile, which are known for relaxing restless minds. 

This Works $134 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!