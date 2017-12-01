Beauty Gifts for Your Sister You'll Want to Keep for Yourself

We admit it: We do miss our sisters. But, what we don't miss is sharing our beauty product stash. While we'd always drop everything to lend you a helping hand, your's should be kept off of our favorite fragrance and lipsticks, OK?

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Because getting in a fight over who used the last spritz of Ouai's Texturizing Hairspray is exhausting—and we’ve been there–we decided to put together this guide of beauty gifts that are sure to impress your sis—and keep her out of your makeup bag.

Here, we've rounded up the best beauty gifts to give your sister this year that are so good, that trust us, you'll probably be tempted to keep them for yourself.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products