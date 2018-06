Beauty Editors' Workday Must-Haves

"A beauty editor with a big honking zit is as bad as a manicurist with ragged cuticles (or colorist with a shoddy dye job)-you see it and immediately question their abilities. If I dab on this blemish fighter the minute I feel something coming on, the blend of antibacterial and anti-inflammatory oils prevent it from getting out of control. It's also great for mosquito bites in the summer."

-Patricia Tortolani, InStyle Senior Beauty Editor



BUY ONLINE NOW SAMPAR Prodigal Pen Blemish Corrector, $20; skinstore.com