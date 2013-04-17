Editor-Tested: This Blue Lipstick Is Actually Wearable

Aside from the creative makeup choices on Halloween, can blue lipstick really be worn in the real world? We asked InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor Marianne Mychaskiw to try out the Hello Sailor shade by Lipstick Queen, and it turns out, the results were more chic than shocking. Keep reading to see her thoughts!

"I'm a sucker for lip products, and the tawny nudes in Lipstick Queen's impressive range have been staples in my makeup bag for years. The brand's new Hello Sailor shade ($25; barneys.com) served as a fond reminder of the dark blue lipstick my best friend and I used to steal from her cool older sister's Caboodle kit, but while the '90s are having a renaissance, I wasn't sure if I was ready to revisit such a severe color. To my surprise, the product was very sheer and transformed into a transparent berry stain once it hit my lips. I'm not very adventurous when it comes to lip color, so I loved how the balm-like consistency allowed me to build upon the intensity. Plus, it's a pain-free alternative to whitening strips—the faint blue pigments in the formula actually make your teeth appear whiter! I'm definitely not retiring my nude lipsticks anytime soon, but this is a baby-step in a bolder direction."

