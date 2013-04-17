Editor-Tested: This Blue Lipstick Is Actually Wearable

Courtesy Photo; Time Inc Photo Studio
InStyle Staff
Apr 17, 2013

Aside from the creative makeup choices on Halloween, can blue lipstick really be worn in the real world? We asked InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor Marianne Mychaskiw to try out the Hello Sailor shade by Lipstick Queen, and it turns out, the results were more chic than shocking. Keep reading to see her thoughts!

"I'm a sucker for lip products, and the tawny nudes in Lipstick Queen's impressive range have been staples in my makeup bag for years. The brand's new Hello Sailor shade ($25; barneys.com) served as a fond reminder of the dark blue lipstick my best friend and I used to steal from her cool older sister's Caboodle kit, but while the '90s are having a renaissance, I wasn't sure if I was ready to revisit such a severe color. To my surprise, the product was very sheer and transformed into a transparent berry stain once it hit my lips. I'm not very adventurous when it comes to lip color, so I loved how the balm-like consistency allowed me to build upon the intensity. Plus, it's a pain-free alternative to whitening strips—the faint blue pigments in the formula actually make your teeth appear whiter! I'm definitely not retiring my nude lipsticks anytime soon, but this is a baby-step in a bolder direction."

1 of 19 Courtesy

Beauty Editor's Spring Must-Haves

Beauty editors comb through hundreds of new products each season to keep you in the loop with the latest innovations. Here, we've rounded up the absolute favorites that we can't live without. From year-round standards to our new must-haves for spring, we put together a list of the top lipsticks, hairsprays, exfoliants, and yes, even candles, we can't get enough of. Keep reading to see our picks now!
2 of 19 Courtesy

Viktor and Rolf Flower Bomb Lip Gloss/Roller Ball Duo

"Flower Bomb is my go-to scent for evening, and this ingenious double sided roll-on ($35)-the other end is a sexy, clear gloss-can be slipped into the sleekest nighttime clutch." - Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor BUY IT
3 of 19 Courtesy

Aerin Lauder A Garden in Bloom Palette

"Three unbelievably flattering shadows-in soft peach, lavender and gray- plus one poppy pink blush are even more irresistible when they come in this chic floral zip-up case ($70). All together they deliver a fresh, effortless look for spring." - Angelique Serrano, Senior Beauty Features Editor BUY IT
4 of 19 Courtesy

Chanel Rouge Coco Sheer Lip Shine in Candeur and Style

"I tend to stockpile glosses in varying shades of nude and pink, but finding options that aren’t too sticky can be a challenge. These balms ($34 each) glide on with a sheer, airy finish, and are a springtime alternative to winter's deep lip colors.” - Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor BUY IT
5 of 19 Courtesy

Dior Lip Glow Reviver Balm

"It gives the perfect tint of color, is super hydrating, and packs an SPF of 25! ($31)." - Sheryl George, Assistant Beauty Editor BUY IT
6 of 19 Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Petal Lip Treatment

"These Fresh Lip Treatments ($22.50) have become collector’s items for me. I love every single flavor and scent, each with SPF 15 and moisturizing sugar. But this pretty pink balm is my new favorite-it leaves just enough color that I can skip lipstick." - Angelique Serrano, Senior Beauty Features Editor BUY IT
7 of 19 Courtesy

Sam Fine for Fashion Fair Lipstick

"Sam Fine-one of my favorite makeup artists-has been working on his collection for Fashion Fair for almost two years and it's finally here! The lipsticks ($15 each) are my favorite. They're saturated with color, but don't dry out your lips." - Kahlana Barfield, Senior Beauty Market Editor BUY IT
8 of 19 Courtesy

Clarins BB Cream

"Yes, I've hopped on the BB cream bandwagon. As the temperature rises, I hate wearing a lot on my face. This cream ($45) contains coverage, sunscreen, and moisturizer! Clearly, I love products that are multi-purpose." - Sheryl George, Assistant Beauty EditorBUY IT
9 of 19 Courtesy

YSL Nail Polish in Jade Imperial

"A spring-friendly version of Pantone's color of the year, this milky jade hue ($25) is the perfect accent for my new emerald green A-line leather mini." - Amy Synnott-D’Annibale, Beauty Director and Editor, Hair and Makeover Issues BUY IT
10 of 19 Courtesy

Chanel Nail Lacquer in Fracas

"Come spring, I like to trade out my dark vampy polishes for bright, bold colors like this hot pink shade from Chanel ($27)." - Sheryl George, Assistant Beauty EditorBUY IT
11 of 19 Courtesy

ORLY Instant Artist Kit

“This four-piece set ($32) started my manicure obsession over a year ago, and I haven’t looked back since! The versatile dotter tool and fine-tipped lacquer brushes make for endless nail art possibilities.” - Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor BUY IT
12 of 19 Courtesy

L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Collection

"It takes a village to get my long, thick, color-processed hair to look smooth and shiny. L’Oreal Paris’ Advanced Haircare collection is the answer to my prayers. I wash and condition with the Total Repair 5 line ($8 each) and my hair looks the best it has in years." - Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty EditorBUY IT
13 of 19 Courtesy

The InStyler

"This brilliant rotating curler ($100) helps me 'cheat' a blowout. I let my hair air dry overnight then use this to polish my waves in the morning. It's the easiest way I've found to shave off half of my morning routine." - Amy Synnott-D’Annibale, Beauty Director and Editor, Hair and Makeover Issues BUY IT
14 of 19 Courtesy

Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray

"I've been lucky enough to watch Oribe work his magic on some major celebrities. With Apres Beach spray ($35), his signature bombshell waves are easy to achieve on your own. I literally spray it on damp hair straight from the shower and go." - Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor BUY IT
15 of 19 Courtesy

Elta MD UV Clear SPF 46

A chemical and physical sunscreen in a totally clear formula? We were shocked too. “It’s superlightweight but gives great coverage,” says Miami dermatologist Leslie Baumann. A generous 5 percent concentration of niacinamide combats the sun’s wrinkle-inducing effects.

EltaMD $32 SHOP NOW
16 of 19 Courtesy

SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Essence

"I used this toner ($250) morning and night for a week and noticed my complexion gradually became brighter. Now it's a must-have in my skincare regimen." - Kahlana Barfield, Senior Beauty Market Editor BUY IT
17 of 19 Courtesy

Fusion Beauty Stimulash Fusion Serum

“After applying this serum ($89) nightly for two weeks, the Kardashian-esque lashes of my dreams became a reality. Plus, the vitamin E-rich formula helped me nurse my brows to a fuller state after an accidental over-tweeze.” - Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Beauty Editor BUY IT
18 of 19 Courtesy

Tocca Esfoliante da Corpo

"When the first rays of spring sunshine hit, I can't wait to slough away dry winter skin. Tocca's new sugar based body scrub ($32) is a luxurious formula, rich in natural oils and it smells amazing." - Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor BUY IT
19 of 19 Courtesy

Diptyque Rose Duet Candle

"Diptyque's Baies candle is a classic, and now they're launching a remixed, limited-edition version that's infused with rose ($65)." - Kahlana Barfield, Senior Beauty Market Editor BUY IT

