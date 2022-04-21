I'm a Beauty Editor Who Tests Dozens of Products a Month — Here Are 8 I Currently Can't Live Without

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate Shea Butter Hair Mask

If there's one thing my hair is always going to do, it's get dry. So a deep conditioner is always a must in my haircare regiment. But let's be honest: not all deep conditioners are made the same. I find a lot just sit on top of my hair and don't necessarily penetrate my strands, but this Maui Moisture joint makes all the difference. Formulated with aloe vera juice as the first ingredient, the blend of coconut oil, shea butter, and pure macadamia oil leave my hair soft as ever once I get out from under my steamer. And at this price point, does it really get any better?