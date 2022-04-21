I'm a Beauty Editor Who Tests Dozens of Products a Month — Here Are 8 I Currently Can't Live Without
Whether or not you work in the beauty industry, it's pretty obvious that the market is oversaturated at the moment.
From haircare to skincare, makeup, and everything else in-between, having a variety of products to choose from is an understatement — it goes without saying that it can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best across categories. But that's where beauty editors come in.
After testing dozens (seriously) of products each month, I want to share the eight that have currently made their permanent mark on my vanity, both old and new. Trust me — you're about to be obsessed, too.
Related Items
Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate Shea Butter Hair Mask
If there's one thing my hair is always going to do, it's get dry. So a deep conditioner is always a must in my haircare regiment. But let's be honest: not all deep conditioners are made the same. I find a lot just sit on top of my hair and don't necessarily penetrate my strands, but this Maui Moisture joint makes all the difference. Formulated with aloe vera juice as the first ingredient, the blend of coconut oil, shea butter, and pure macadamia oil leave my hair soft as ever once I get out from under my steamer. And at this price point, does it really get any better?
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
You know, it's crazy that I forgot how mesmerizing this scent was until I went on a recent press trip with Lancôme and was reintroduced to the fragrance. Perfect for a night out or when you want to ruin someone's a romantic partner's life (kidding) — this unforgettable floral scent is truly timeless and effortlessly sexy.
Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum
Perfect as a makeup primer or when your skin needs a little pick-me-up, this product uses niacinamide and rose water to help brighten skin and replenish moisture. You'll be left with a your-skin-but-better finish every time.
VIDEO: Beauty Products to Help You Kick Off 2022 Right
Related Items
Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara
I have a secret, but you can't tell anyone until June 1: Lancôme is launching a new mascara, Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara. The serum-infused formula delivers nourishing ingredients to lashes, leaving them soft and supple, even as it leaves you with mega volume and length. Both Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried are as amped about it as I am, but until it's lauched, go grab the brand's Hypnôse Buildable Volume Mascara in the meantime.
LAFCO New York Summer Fling
Guys, we've almost made it to summer. We are so close. But if you're dying to smell the vibrant scents of the season, while we weather through this weird spring period (no pun intended), grab LAFCO's white grapefruit-scented Summer Fling duo. Trust me, it will bring your home to life.
Ethique Poppy Lipstick
I never thought I'd meet a lipstick that was packaged in a 100% compostable tube, but here we are. The vegan, cruelty-free, and long lasting formula gives you beautiful color payoff that rivals its luxury counterparts.
Nest Himalayan Salt & Rose Water Scented Candle
Umm, this may damn well be one of the most beautiful scented candles I've ever come across — both when it comes to fragrance and looks. Set this slow-burning candle on your fireplace, coffee table, or honestly anywhere for an instantly calming and aesthetically-pleasing experience.
Dazzle Dry Prima Ballerina System Kit
Get a gel finish with only five minutes drying time with Dazzle Dry's system — no UV light required. Before you begin, just make sure to submerge (with the top closed) the base coat in hot water, then prep your nails, apply the the polishes in order, and voilà: A chip-free mani or pedi for 14 days.