Summer Beauty

These 13 Hairstyle Trends Are Going to Be Everywhere This Summer
The mixie has entered the chat.
The Internet-Famous Sunscreen Brand That Supermodels Use Is on Sale
Every single Supergoop SPF product is 20 percent off for a limited time.
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Just Launched a $15 Mineral Sunscreen
TruSkin's first SPF product uses vitamin C to brighten skin as it protects.
5 Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists
The experts have spoken.
Shoppers Say This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Sunscreen Replaces Moisturizer and Foundation
It feels like "not wearing anything."
60-Year-Olds Are Turning to This EWG-Approved Tinted Sunscreen Instead of Foundation
It’s one of the Environmental Working Group’s best-rated SPFs of 2022.
10 Red Hair Color Ideas to Try This Summer
BRB, requesting orange sapphire ASAP.
Against All Odds, This Clean, Potent Sunscreen Serum Leaves the Earth Better
"Tighter, smoother" skin, courtesy of a regenerative Costa Rican co-op.
The Absolute Best Sunscreens to Use Every Day, According to Dermatologists
This Sunscreen Is the "Perfect Everyday Sunblock" for Beach Days, According to Shoppers
This Dermatologist-Tested Sunscreen Sells Every Three Minutes — and It's Available on Amazon
Sunscreen Mists Are the Hassle-Free Way to Reapply SPF Over Makeup — Here Are 4 I Swear by
Louis Vuitton's Newest Fragrance Is a Summer Fling In a Bottle

The brand's fourth LA-inspired perfume inspires a nocturnal and sensual atmosphere.

I Tried Supergoop's New SPF Face Lotion That Promises to Be White Cast-Free — Here's How It Went
This Sunscreen Mist Keeps My Makeup Intact and My Skin Protected All Day Long
L'Oréal's Most Popular Mascaras, Anti-Aging Serums, and More Are on Sale in This Amazon Bundle Deal
This SPF-Infused, Eye-Tightening Concealer Makes Shoppers Look "Alert, Awake and Younger"
Winnie Harlow Just Launched An Inclusive Line of Sun Care Products
I'm a Beauty Writer With Sensitive Skin, and I Swear by These 3 Tinted SPF Products
Hailey Bieber Shared the Products Behind Her Everyday Glow, Including This Best-Selling Sunscreen
Goddess Braids Are the Protective Style You're Going to See Everywhere This Summer
Jessica Alba's New Hair Skipped Spring and Went Straight to Summer
The Best Nail Art From the NYFW Spring/Summer 2022 Runways
The Best Skincare Products of 2021, According to InStyle Readers
Our Writers Love This Hydrating Sunscreen for Glowing Skin Year-Round
8 of the Best Powder Sunscreens To Keep Skin Protected Year-Round
I Tried Dozens of Mineral Sunscreens This Summer, and This Is the Best One for Your Money
The End-of-Summer Nail Art You Should Go For, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
This SPF Oil Racked Up a 1,700-Person Waitlist Before Its Launch, and Now It's Finally Here
15 New Beauty Products to Get You Through The Rest of Summer
How I Apply My Moisturizer, SPF, and Primer in a Single Step
I've Tried Hundreds of Mineral Sunscreens, and This Under-$20 Option Is One of the Best
Gabrielle Union's New Blunt Bob Is the Perfect Mid-Summer Haircut
The Anti-Summer Hair Color That's Trending Now
This Supermodel-Approved Tinted SPF Is Like an IRL "Instagram Filter," According to Shoppers
Lancôme's New Fragrance Smells Like the Most Joyful Summer Night
The "Expensive, But Effortless" Blonde Hair Color Celebrities Can't Get Enough Of
Sunscreen Haters Will Love These Silky Drops That Make SPF So Easy
