Spring Trends

Spring is here and your closet isn’t the only thing in need of a refresh. From the best lightweight foundations and long-lasting formulas to the top trends and insights from experts, nature’s trickiest season just got a little easier.

Most Recent

The One Makeup Trend You Should Try This Spring, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Scorpios will be all about lashes, of course.
TikTok's Newest Filter Shows Users How to Find Their Best Brow Shape
However, a celebrity brow stylist says there are some caveats.
How to Find Your Signature Spring Lip Color In Just 4 Easy Steps
We tapped a celebrity makeup artist to share her best tips.
Your Lipstick and Liner Don't Actually Need to Match
Let us explain.
Monochromatic Makeup Is Trending For Spring — Here's How to Nail The Look
A bold look for the new season.
In Case You Haven't Heard, Baby Blue Eyeshadow Is Back!
We're not kidding.
More Spring

Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty Is About to Launch Chapter 2
Check out a few of our favorite products.
Harry Styles's New Psychedelic Pleasing Collection Is Here
And naturally, we tried everything.
Face Tape Is Taking Over TikTok — Here's What You Need to Know About the Facelift Hack
TikTok Is Obsessed With This Blush You Can Sleep In — and So Am I

All Spring Trends

