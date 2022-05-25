Beauty By Season

The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Leos should wear glitter, of course.
Sales of This Foot-Softening Exfoliant Spray Are Up 19,140% on Amazon Ahead of Sandal Season
It's $5 "magic," according to shoppers.
The Exact Nail Polish Shade Your Sign Should Try For Aries Season
It's time to harness #BigAriesEnergy
Nicola Coughlan Spills The Tea on Why Everyone In Bridgerton Season Two Has Such Glowy Skin
She's the face of Pat McGrath's second makeup collaboration with the hit Netflix show.
The One Nail Color Each Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Pisces Season
Like a true water sign, just go with the flow.
There's an Astrological Reason Why Your Sign Should Wear This One Nail Color for Capricorn Season
It's time for fun.
Why Your Sign Should Wear This One Nail Color for Sagittarius Season, According To an Astrologer
Time to take some risks.
The One Nail Color Your Sign Should Wear During Scorpio Season — and Why
An astrologer explains.
The One Nail Color Your Sign Should Wear for Libra Season, According to an Astrologer
10 Pumpkin-Packed Beauty and Skincare Products to Help You Pre-Game PSL Season
The Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear for Virgo Season May Surprise You
Discover the Nail Polish Your Sign Should Wear for Leo Season
The One Nail Color Each Sign Should Try Out for Cancer Season

June 20 brought the beginning of cancer season and the summer solstice. With the onset of a new season, anything seems possible. This is the creative and motivational reset we all need after the past few months of quarantining. RELATED: Your Cancer Zodiac Sign Guide: Everything to Know About the Heartfelt Water Sign And, to be real, there's nothing more inspiring for all of us beauty fanatics out there than choosing a cool new hue for your nails to complement the fresh energy. For cancer season, the mood is soft shades that lift the heart and mind with a pop of color to activate our creative sentiments.

Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear for Sagittarius Season
Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear For Taurus Season
The Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear During Pisces Season
Fall Skincare Tips to Keep Your Skin Hydrated and Glowing Throughout the Season
10 Award-Winning Products to Use Before Beach Season
Michelle Obama Just Got the Hottest Haircut of the Season
This Face Mist Is All You Need to Get Through Festival Season
How to Style the Best Items On Sale—Right Now and for Next Season
Stand Out This Season with 6 New Unexpected Bright Lips
Why You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine Every Season, and How to Do It
These Body-Firming Products Will Get You Ready for Bikini Season Right Now
How to Look Good During Allergy Season
It's Finally Sandal Season! Try One of These Pretty Polishes for Your Next Pedicure
5 Ways to Combat Red, Watery Eyes This Allergy Season
25 Almond-Scented Products to Seriously Sweeten Up Your Season
Tis' a Season to Remember: Get Nicola Peltz's Best Beauty Moments Of the Summer!
Spring Has Sprung! See the Beauty Staples That Will Get You Through Allergy Season
Before the Girls Finale, Recreate Shoshanna's Best Do Of The Season
Scent-sational! Kick Off the New Season With Our Editors' Favorite Spring Fragrances
From Gabrielle Union to Ashley Greene: See the Best Star Makeovers of the Season So Far!
See the 25 Chicest Manicures of Awards Season!
Glee: Lea Michele Does Ballet Next Season
