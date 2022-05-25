Beauty By Season

The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Leos should wear glitter, of course.
Sales of This Foot-Softening Exfoliant Spray Are Up 19,140% on Amazon Ahead of Sandal Season
It's $5 "magic," according to shoppers.
The Exact Nail Polish Shade Your Sign Should Try For Aries Season
It's time to harness #BigAriesEnergy
Nicola Coughlan Spills The Tea on Why Everyone In Bridgerton Season Two Has Such Glowy Skin
She's the face of Pat McGrath's second makeup collaboration with the hit Netflix show.
The One Nail Color Each Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Pisces Season
Like a true water sign, just go with the flow.