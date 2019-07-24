Amazon’s Best-Selling Self Tanner Has Over 4,000 Rave Reviews

Image zoom beautybyearth/Instagram

With thousands of tanning products on the market, it can be difficult to determine which ones will give you a sun-kissed, back-from-vacation glow and which ones will leave you looking like a streaky orange mess. Instead of wasting money on less-than-impressive self tanners, you can always turn to real reviews from shoppers who have purchased and tested the products themselves to find out which ones actually live up to the hype.

Thousands of Amazon customers seem to have found their favorite self tanner in this option by Beauty by Earth. Not only is it the number one best-selling self tanner at the mega-retailer, but it has also racked up more than 4,200 customer reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating to boot.

Along with providing an even streak-free glow, the beloved product is also infused with ingredients like organic shea butter, organic green tea extract, and organic coconut oil, which work together to hydrate your skin while enhancing your sunless tan. It is also vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated to work on all skin tones.

For these reasons and more, thousands of Amazon customers have left enthusiastic reviews for the best-selling tanning product. “This is the most natural and pleasant-smelling self-tanner I've ever used. It rubs in easily (post-exfoliation), has a subtle tropical scent, and develops a gorgeous burnt caramel color in a few hours. My holy grail,” raved one customer.

“Hands down, the best self-tanner out there. I've tried them all — don't waste your money on anything else. This is the most natural-looking tan I've ever seen. It works gradually, which I love, and is buildable, so if you feel like you want a little more color, just apply some more. You have time to apply it and actually SEE where it's going. You'll get the most even tan ever! And it's so moisturizing! I can't say enough...I don't write many reviews but I had to with this,” said another.

As if these rave reviews aren’t enough proof of how well the product works, hundreds of customers have also uploaded before-and-after photos to show off their bronzed and glowing skin. At $28 a bottle, the Beauty by Earth Self Tanner is definitely on the pricier side — but based on these impressive photos and glowing reviews, it seems to be well worth the investment.

$28