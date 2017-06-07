9 Beauty Brands Donating to the Women's Causes You Care About

Okay ladies, now let's get in formation.

The idea of shopping for beauty products in trying times such as these can be fleeting, but you can be just as concerned with the state of your skin as you are with the state of the world—the two aren't mutually exclusive. The beauty industry is actually pretty unique in that it's one of the many that women were the first to make strides in something. Take Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first woman and woman of color who was a self-made millionaire in the United States, or Elizabeth Arden, who pioneered the idea of eye makeup as well as the term "makeover" in addition to countless skincare formulas.

Today, the beauty industry has proven to be just as revolutionary, and through partnerships with organizations focused on women's rights, the impact made by a single purchase exceeds that of your makeup bag. Here, we put together a list of 9 beauty brands donating proceeds toward organizations that put women first.

