Here's What All Those Beauty Brand Acronyms Actually Mean

Here's a fun game: ask your friends (IDK, your BFF Jill?) whether MAC, NYX, or OPI can be found as an abbreviated term in an Instagram caption, or in your makeup bag. Depending on how versed they are in the beauty realm, the answers could prove to be pretty entertaining. If you scroll through our group text thread with our friends, you'd probably lose count at how many times we abbreviated something that probably didn't need to be shortened. Beauty brands have been in on that game long before this era, but at least in their case, the acronyms are warranted. Below, we've outlined some of the most popular abbreviated beauty brands, and exactly what each one stands for.

