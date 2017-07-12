Beauty Boss: How Miranda Kerr Went from Supermodel to Skincare Guru In the Blink of an Eye

Miranda Kerr may have accidentally become one of the world’s most recognizable models, but that’s only the beginning of her story. Now, the wife, mother and major beauty boss has transformed her passion for wellness into a thriving business with KORA Organics, a certified organic and natural skin care company she launched in 2009. Below, we chat with the Australian beauty about how the line came to be (and how she glows from head to toe).

How did you fall into the beauty space?

I found a gap in the market when looking for skincare products that were certified organic and delivered results. I was unable to find anything that was non-toxic and that really worked, so that's when I decided to create my own range. It was also at a time when I was conscious of a career after modeling, and I was looking to start my own business that combined my passion for health and wellness.

How did you come up with the concept for Kora?

I wanted a healthier alternative to my skincare. Our philosophy is healthy skin is the most beautiful skin, and we believe in a holistic 360 approach to treat the mind, body and skin because they are all connected. All of our products are certified organic and natural. The hero ingredient across all of our products is Noni Extract, which is derived from the Noni Fruit. It’s revered for its healing and rejuvenating properties, and is a powerful antioxidant combining more than 100 vitamins and minerals - antioxidants are really important because they protect skin from environmental damage caused by free radicals, which leads to premature aging. Noni is also anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory.

Another unique element is that our products are all energized with Rose Quartz, a crystal believed to carry a soothing energy to encourage love and acceptance of ourselves and others. By energizing our products with Rose Quartz crystal, we infuse the vibration of love into KORA Organics and onto our customers.

VIDEO: What Most Women Spend on a Lifetime of Beauty Treatments

I also believe positive thoughts create positive energy vibrations within the body so on the back of each of our KORA Organics products, there is a positive word to inspire and uplift your spirit. This reminds you to take a moment out of your busy day, to be present and mindful in all that you do.

What’s the best compliment you ever received?

Not long after we launched I started getting emails accompanied with before and after photos from customers who had started using KORA Organics – there was everything from acne and rosacea sufferers to women going through chemotherapy and radiation, to babies with chronic dermatitis… to read of their gratitude that my products had made a positive difference to their skin was really heart-warming and it’s why we do what we do.

What’s your skincare routine?

I use all my KORA Organics products and credit them for the health of my skin. In the morning I use the KORA Organics Foaming Cleanser, Energizing Citrus Mist, Hydrating Day & Night Cream mixed with a few drops of Noni Glow Face Oil, Eye Cream and Tinted Day Cream (a healthy alternative to foundation) for a smooth, even complexion. I use the Mists as a toner and also throughout the day to keep my skin hydrated. At night I use the Cream Cleanser and double cleanse if I have makeup on, Calming Lavender Mist (I also spritz this on my pillow before going to sleep), Noni Glow Oil Face Oil followed by Soothing Day & Night Cream.

I use the Age Defying AHA Exfoliator 2-3 times a week and also apply the Hydrating and/or Purifying Mask twice weekly depending on what my skin needs… sometimes I apply the purifying mask on the t-zone and the hydrating mask on the cheeks, neck, and décolletage.

I also dry body brush each morning, it’s a great way to get the circulation going and remove dead skin cells. I start with my feet and legs and work my way up in quick gentle strokes. I like to apply the Noni Glow Body Oil after body brushing and a shower. The hydrating and nurturing oils stay on the skin and it leaves my skin super soft.

Courtesy

You look amazing, how do you stay looking so fab?

Depending on my schedule I make it a priority to work our 4–5 times a week because I feel much better for it. It optimizes my energy levels, is a great way to manage stress and releases positive endorphins into the body.

My routine varies each day depending on how much time I have, and I like to mix it up between Kundalini yoga, pilates, swimming, resistance training, and if I have a shoot coming up I target specific areas. I also love walking our dog, Teddy. Skipping (jump rope) is also a great and fun workout I enjoy. For me, consistency is key… keep active each day and walk as much as possible.

Does beauty start from within? Do you follow this in your diet and how?

Absolutely, that’s why our philosophy is about nurturing your mind, body, and skin. In terms of diet, we buy mostly organic and sustainable food and cook our meals and from scratch so we know exactly what’s on our plate.

I generally start with an organic cold pressed green juice, some fresh cut fruit such as papaya, watermelon, and kiwifruit and then anything from gluten-free toast with avocado and eggs, to oats with a little cinnamon, to my gluten free pancakes with maple syrup for a treat.

If I’m on a modeling job or working from my KORA Organics office I take a packed lunch with me. I generally have grilled fish or chicken and salad. Dinner can vary from an organic roast chicken and vegetables, to baked fish and salad, or a BBQ.

We have lots of healthy snacks ready, such as cut up vegetables and homemade hummus so we’re not tempted to snack on less healthy options.

What’s one mistake most women make when it comes to skincare or makeup that they could easily fix?

Being aware and conscious of what they are putting on their skin, so many products contain unnecessary and harmful chemicals. What you put on your skin soaks in.

How do you keep your work/life balance in check?

Work-life balance is something that is a constant juggle but over the past 6 years, since having Flynn I have made it a priority to ensure my family comes first… so we just take a little extra time to be diligent with planning. My schedule is generally planned out months in advance… and then at the end of each week, I will sit and review the plans and activity for the upcoming week so we can make changes if need be. I used to find it hard to say no, but I realize now that it does no one any favors if I am over committing myself… this way I can be 100% present in what I am doing and not thinking I have to be here or there, it also means I’m able to give my family the best and my clients the best.

What do you love about having your own company? What kind of boss are you?

I believe to get the best out of people it’s important to include them and listen to their ideas and concepts. It’s a team effort, we often say “teamwork makes the dream work”! That said, I am very detailed oriented and I’m across every facet of the business from formulations, manufacturing and packaging to sales and marketing.

What I love about having my own company is that I learn something new every day and it’s very rewarding to see all of our hard work and planning come to fruition. This month we launched KORA Organics in all USA Sephora stores and that's something I'm very proud of. We've found once people try our products they never turn back! My vision is to make KORA Organics a household name globally.