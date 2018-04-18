Madonna’s Dermatologist Says This Is the Most Effective Treatment for Youthful Skin

Madonna's age-defying glow might have something to do with the $600 magnetic mask she just launched, but we're sure regular appointments with renowned cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank don't hurt, either. The Queen of Pop's derm is responsible for preserving some of the most famous faces in the entertainment business, and his anti-aging words of wisdom are worth writing down.

We asked Dr. Frank about his thoughts on the most effective skincare treatment for anyone in their 20s, the value of cosmetic procedures, and the one skincare mistake he thinks most women make.

How did you fall into the beauty space?

I've always wanted to become a doctor—I love science and the idea of having a direct effect on people’s lives—but always had an affinity towards the arts, the aesthetic and creative. Cosmetic Dermatology in many ways was made for me. My mother, who was a nurse, pushed for dermatology as well. She felt that people ignore physical complaints to avoid the regular doctor, but always run to the dermatologist if something showed up on their skin they could see. Plus, she never saw dermatologists in the hospital. When she did, they were the most rested and best dressed.

How did you come up with the concept for your practice?

I knew from the beginning that I wanted to be in practice for myself, and that is exactly what I did immediately after training in 2000. Cosmetic dermatology was still in its infancy. People thought I was crazy to go at it alone and focus solely on this subspecialty. Even today most practices are a mix of general surgical and cosmetic dermatology, not just cosmetic. I was focused. It was my passion, and I am still constantly adapting and changing to drive growth and advancements. If you want something done medically, then go somewhere where that is ALL they practice.

How have you changed the landscape when it comes to dermatology and cosmetic surgery?

I believe that I have really helped changed the way people think about cosmetic enhancements. The stigma of “risky procedures” and “excessive vanity” have been around for too long. That is not what my practice or the future of rejuvenation is about. It is not about being young or beautiful per se, or changing who we are. It’s about doing things that maximize what was given to us. Maintaining youthful attributes as we also try and do with our muscles, hair and nails, and our nutrition. What I do for many patients is a form of grooming. Small, frequent efforts make big differences, and it is about maintenance, like nutrition and exercise. The art is finding the combination of things and performing them in a way that is approachable, manageable, and effortless looking. Without modern medicine most of our bodies wouldn’t have survived this long anyway. So why shouldn’t we use the tools and art of modern medicine to maintain the wellness, health, and beauty of our skin?

How do you take care of your skin? My skincare routine has become simpler and simpler. Less is more for me at home topically. I really rely on sleep, exercise, nutrition, and meditation to keep all of my body looking and feeling well, but I certainly harness the minimally invasive tools that I use in my office to keep me looking my best.

What would you recommend as the single most effective cosmetic treatment investment for glowing skin? The Fraxel Dual laser. No one above the age of 25 can’t benefit from some degree of this treatment. It is safe, versatile, and when used in experienced hands, extremely effective. It removes sun damage, builds and remodels collagen, decreases the risk of common skin cancer, and it makes you look great. It is the most valuable tool in my practice of 30 lasers.

What’s one mistake most women make when it comes to skincare that they could easily fix?

They can have the tendency to complicate or change regimens too often looking for next best thing. Skincare and cosmetic treatments require consistency. New is not always better.