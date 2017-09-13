Beauty Boss: How Anastasia Soare Became Hollywood's Go-To Brow Babe 

Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.​

As the pioneer behind the introduction of brow shaping, Anastasia Beverly Hills founder and CEO Anastasia Soare changed the eyebrow game forever. With her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method and her namesake brand of products, the Russian-born beauty has become the go-to brow guru behind some of Hollywood’s most famous arches. Below, she tells us how she rose to the top. ​​​​​

How did you fall into the beauty space?

When I first came to the US over 20 years ago, I became an aesthetician because it didn’t require perfect English-speaking skills. I quickly noticed that eyebrows—which I considered to be an important feature—were largely ignored in the beauty world. I began offering brow shaping services and my clientele grew, eventually leading me to open my own Beverly Hills salon. And this year, we’re celebrating our 20th anniversary!

How did you come up with the concept for Anastasia Beverly Hills?

I’ve always believed that properly shaped brows frame the face, giving it structure and harmony. But at the time there was a void in brow grooming and products to maintain them. My brand really came into focus when I established my Golden Ratio-inspired method and developed what has now become an extensive brow collection. My goal is for women everywhere to achieve balanced brows.

How have you changed the landscape when it comes to beauty?

Creating a whole new category in the beauty industry with my brow products, which provides solutions to any brow concerns women might have.

VIDEO: We Tried Full Body Microdermabrasion

What’s the best compliment you ever received?

It’s always nice to hear about the “life-changing” effect of shaping someone’s eyebrows.

What was your “aha moment” when you realized ABH had really become a success?

In 1998, I was invited to do Oprah’s brows live on her show—and my phone didn’t stop ringing afterward.

What’s your skincare routine?

It’s very complex, for day and night. I’m currently using a few different lines: SkinCeuticals, Tatcha, Drunk Elephant, and Retrouvé—as well as the Hydrating Oil from my line.

You travel a ton, what do you pack in your makeup bag?

I always travel with mini versions of everything: Ouai shampoo and conditioner, Evian face mist, Rexaline travel kit, lash glue that I buy from Japan, Sea-Bands to help with jet lag (so I can go directly to an event or meeting straight off the plane), a small bottle of tea tree oil (I never leave my house without it!), Aleve, a tiny travel sewing kit, a cashmere scarf … and some duct tape to block the freezing air conditioning vents (which I remove at the end of the flight!).

Does beauty start from within? Do you follow this in your diet and how?

Yes. It’s very important for me to eat well, exercise, and drink a lot of water (I drink Alkaline water as much as I can), especially with my hectic travel schedule. I try to shop only organic from my local farmer’s market, and I stay away from carbs and sugar as much possible. Not always easy!

What’s one mistake most women make when it comes to skincare or makeup that they could easily fix?

Never go to bed without removing your makeup. I learned that from my mother when I was very young, and I’ve taught my daughter this as well. Also, use sunscreen every single day. For makeup, it’s important to know your own bone structure and use makeup to enhance your beautiful features—for example, using dark shades to minimize and light shades to highlight. Every woman is beautiful.

What’s one makeup product you never leave home without?

Tweezers, Brow Wiz, and Liquid Lipstick (Pure Hollywood, Sad Girl, or Heathers, depending on my outfit and mood).

What’s next for the brand?

We’re continuing to work on new products and innovations. We always put all our efforts into listening to our customers and what they like. It’s so important for us to be connected to them because we are working for them.