Beauty Boss

Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their best-kept secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.

Most Recent

Cheekbone Beauty Is Confronting the Beauty Industry's Waste Problem, One Lipstick At a Time

"We as Indigenous people have an innate connection to the land, earth, and water. The importance of paying attention to brands that have experience in sustainability is going to be really important for the world going forward."
This Clean Beauty Brand's Cult-Favorite Mascara Took 5 Years to Get Just Right

It was a lot of old fashioned trial and error.
Lisa Eldridge Has the Best Tip to Keep Your Lipstick from Smudging Under Your Face Mask

According to the legendary makeup artist, it's all in the application.
Golde Wants to Make Wellness Products Less Confusing

"I think there’s a legitimate fear factor in the way that wellness is being marketed today, and I don’t think we need anyone telling us that we need to be more concerned with being well than we already are."
This Clean Brand Wants People With Sensitive Skin to Have Fun With Makeup Too

You've probably seen Tower 28's sunny, beach-inspired products on your Instagram feed.
Mario Dedivanovic's Makeup Line Has Been 20 Years in the Making

The collection of eye products are inspired by the history of skin tones and his most famous makeup techniques.

More Beauty Boss

Peace Out Founder Enrico Frezza Has a Genius Hack for Dealing With Maskne

And it's not what you'd think.
The One Element of Your Skin to Focus On This Fall, According to True Botanicals Founder Hillary Peterson

"Wearing a face mask can cause friction, which in turn can compromise your skin's barrier."
This Black-Owned Haircare Brand Wants to Make Wash Day Less Stressful

How Deepica Mutyala Created a Best-Selling Inclusive Beauty Brand With Just One Product

Why You Don't Need More Than 5 Products in Your Skincare Routine, According to Dr. Barbara Sturm

The Best Summer Manicure Color, According to Pear Nova Founder Rachel James

The Brand With a Clean Mascara That Actually Doesn't Flake or Smudge

People ditch their high-end tubes for it.

