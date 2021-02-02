Beauty Boss

Cheekbone Beauty Is Confronting the Beauty Industry's Waste Problem, One Lipstick At a Time
"We as Indigenous people have an innate connection to the land, earth, and water. The importance of paying attention to brands that have experience in sustainability is going to be really important for the world going forward."
This Clean Beauty Brand's Cult-Favorite Mascara Took 5 Years to Get Just Right
It was a lot of old fashioned trial and error.
Lisa Eldridge Has the Best Tip to Keep Your Lipstick from Smudging Under Your Face Mask
According to the legendary makeup artist, it's all in the application.
Golde Wants to Make Wellness Products Less Confusing — and More Accessible
"I think there’s a legitimate fear factor in the way that wellness is being marketed today, and I don’t think we need anyone telling us that we need to be more concerned with being well than we already are."
This Clean Brand Wants People With Sensitive Skin to Have Fun With Makeup Too
You've probably seen Tower 28's sunny, beach-inspired products on your Instagram feed.
Mario Dedivanovic's Makeup Line Has Been 20 Years in the Making
The collection of eye products are inspired by the history of skin tones and his most famous makeup techniques.