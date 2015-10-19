When you find yourself surrounded by as many makeup products as we do on a daily basis, you tend to consider yourself an expert on all things beauty. However, in an industry more infatuated with the shock factor than simplicity, it’s easy to get caught up in the avant garde and neglect the basic beauty fundamentals. Don’t get us wrong, we know our way around a 16-piece eyeshadow palette like a boss, but because we doubt you’ll be sporting a gold-glittered lip to your next happy hour, we’ve teamed up with the experts at CoverGirl to help you master the five basic makeup looks everyone is talking about.