Before you attempt to master the beauty industry’s go-to look, you’ll need a basic liquid foundation, concealer sticks in one shade lighter & one shade darker than your skin color, translucent powder for your skin tone, bronzer and blush.

Step 1: Apply a thin layer of your liquid foundation as you normally would.

Step 2: Begin highlighting with your lighter concealer stick, like CoverGirl’s truBLEND Fixstick, by applying it under the eyes, down the bridge of your nose, on your chin, and on your forehead using upward strokes. Blend with a large makeup brush.

Step 3: Begin creating shadows by applying the darker concealer stick underneath your cheekbones, along your hairline and jawline. Blend in circular motions with a large makeup brush, and be sure you’re not leaving any makeup lines.

Step 4: Set your look with powder by lightly dusting any area you applied the lighter concealer.

Step 5: Use your bronzer to set any areas you applied the darker concealer to.

Step 6: Add a touch of color to your cheeks with your favorite blush.

Step 7: Take endless selfies.