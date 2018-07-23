You'll Want To Try BeautyBlender's New Foundation For The Weird Packaging Alone

Until now, BeautyBlender had a name in the beauty universe for one thing and one thing only: Pink, egg-shaped makeup sponges that help create a flawless, streak-free foundation base. After garnering a cult-following of celebrity makeup artists and beauty editors, and selling more than 40 million sponges, the brand is finally expanding into makeup, starting with a product that, admittedly, makes a lot of sense: Foundation.

Like the name suggests, BeautyBlender's Bounce Liquid Whip Long-Wear Foundation is full-coverage foundation designed to be the perfect match for your sponge. The formula comes in 32 shades — it's an impressive number, but it's also worth noting that the new products shade range includes far more light shades than dark. InStyle reached out to BeautyBlender for comment on whether or not the shade range will expand to include more dark tones, but had not heard back at the time of publication.

Beyond the available shades, the formula itself is pretty impressive. The lightweight, whipped, buildable foundation glides over your skin and blends easily, and it didn't cake up on my cheeks. The product dries down to a velveteen matte finish — for those just starting their beauty journey, imagine a totally matte, heavy foundation and a radiant, dewy foundation having a baby: It gives you plenty of coverage, but leaves behind a subtle glow.

While the formula alone makes this product competitive, the packaging is also worth a mention. The foundation comes in something that is more accurately described as a case than a bottle: When you hold the bottle at a 45 degree angle, the foundation is dispensed into a special reservoir on the side of the case. This provides a surface for mixing or blending with your BeautyBlender, or any other tool you use to apply foundation. The only downside here is that you have to be sure to clean off this surface with a makeup wipe before throwing it in your makeup bag.

I pressed down on the button three times to dispense the product into the reservoir, but I really only needed two pumps—a little goes a very long way. I dipped my sponge into the product and bounced it all over my skin for a clean, even finish, which I should add only took two minutes to create.

Is it worth the $40? Definitely. My skin looked even, smooth, and radiant, and the consistency of the foundation was easy to wash out of my sponge.

Will I abandon all my complexion products the way I abandoned my makeup brushes? Probably not. Give me this same exact formula with an SPF 30, though, and it might be a different story.

BeautyBlender's Bounce Liquid Whip Long-Wear Foundation officially launches on Sephora.com on July 24, and makes its in-store, nationwide debut on August 10.