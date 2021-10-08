The 9 Best Magnetic Lashes for Foolproof Voluminous Eyelashes

Best Overall: Glamnetic Virgo Magnetic Lashes

What We Love: They are natural for every day wear, but with a noticeable boost in length and fullness.

What We Don't Love: The Glamnetic Magnetic Eyeliner is sold separately.

These waterproof, weightless lashes by Glamnetic are made from durable synthetic fibers and are equipped with six magnets for long-lasting wear. They can be worn up to 60 times and add some fullness to the eyelashes that is both natural and noticeable. The versatile lashes can be sported at a variety of occasions and they can easily be trimmed to suit your particular eye shape. You certainly don't have to be a pro to apply them either and even beginners can master this voluminous lash look.

Look: Natural | Good For: Monolid, hooded, round, and almond eyes | Material: Synthetic fiber