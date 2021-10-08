The 9 Best Magnetic Lashes for Foolproof Voluminous Eyelashes
Sure, a good pair of false lashes can transform your entire face. But if you're not a pro with lash glue, things can go downhill real fast. You could pile on coats of mascara or book an appointment for lash extensions to get that desired volume, or you can just switch to magnetic lashes to get that same lift and fluff you know and love — without the mess, that is.
Unlike traditional falsies, magnetic lashes do not require glue for application. Instead, you line your lid with a magnetic liner, which has a similar look and feel to liquid eyeliner and attracts the magnets that line the band of each lash. Depending on the brand you've chosen, magnetic liners can also be waterproof, windproof, and/or smudge-proof. They'll always ensure a secure hold of your falsies, and sometimes, they'll provide a high-pigmented eyeliner look, too.
With so many options available on the market, though, it can be tough to know where to start. To make it simpler, we sorted through all the noise and found the best magnetic lashes to shop right now. When putting together this list, we considered the ease of application, material, length, and style of each set of lashes. One set that we can't get enough of is the Glamnetic Virgo Magnetic Lashes because it delivers natural volume and long-lasting wear.
Read on to discover the best magnetic lashes.
The Best Magnetic Eyelashes of 2022
- Best Overall: Glamnetic Virgo Magnetic Lashes
- Best Value: Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit #07
- Best with Liner: Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit
- Best without Liner: One Two Cosmetics Natural Half Lash
- Best for Beginners: Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless Kit
- Best for Everyday: Eylure ProMagnetic Faux Mink Accent Lash System
- Best Dramatic: Earller Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit
- Best Waterproof: Lola Cosmetics Rose Quartz Magnetic Eyelash Kit
- Best for Hooded Eyes: Glamnetic Lucky Magnetic Lashes
Best Overall: Glamnetic Virgo Magnetic Lashes
What We Love: They are natural for every day wear, but with a noticeable boost in length and fullness.
What We Don't Love: The Glamnetic Magnetic Eyeliner is sold separately.
These waterproof, weightless lashes by Glamnetic are made from durable synthetic fibers and are equipped with six magnets for long-lasting wear. They can be worn up to 60 times and add some fullness to the eyelashes that is both natural and noticeable. The versatile lashes can be sported at a variety of occasions and they can easily be trimmed to suit your particular eye shape. You certainly don't have to be a pro to apply them either and even beginners can master this voluminous lash look.
Look: Natural | Good For: Monolid, hooded, round, and almond eyes | Material: Synthetic fiber
Best Value: Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit #07
What We Love: The lashes look very natural and won't irritate sensitive skin.
What We Don't Love: It requires multiple coats of liner for good hold.
With their easy-to-apply design and natural-looking faux-mink strands, the #07 magnetic lashes from Kiss are a solid buy at an affordable price. Glide the liquid liner across your lid to activate the lashes' double-strength magnets, whose strong hold lasts up to 16 hours and is resistant to smudging and wind. They are also dermatologist-tested, so if you have sensitive eyes you can rest assured knowing these lashes won't irritate them.
Look: Natural | Good For: Small eyes, hooded lids, and glasses wearers | Material: Faux mink
Best with Liner: Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit
What We Love: They come in multiple different styles and stay put all day.
What We Don't Love: Some of the lashes are very long and might need to be trimmed.
This value kit from Arishine comes with everything you need to create a memorable lash look. It features a fade-proof, long-lasting liner that holds your falsies up against water, smudges, wind, and other unexpected obstacles. On top of providing top notch hold for your lashes, the liner has a smooth finish that mimics the look of regular liquid eyeliner, so you can even skip a step in your makeup routine. Also included is a lash applicator for precision and five reusable lash styles, ranging from natural to voluminous.
Look: Natural to Dramatic | Good For: Small eyes, short lashes, and hooded lids | Material: Synthetic fiber
Best without Liner: One Two Cosmetics Natural Half Lash
What We Love: They add subtle fullness and volume without requiring eyeliner.
What We Don't Love: The application can be tricky to master.
Eyeliner not your thing? We get it. Thankfully, there are plenty of magnetic lashes that deliver the same results without liner application. One of the first magnetic lashes to arrive on the scene, the One Two Cosmetics Natural Half Lash, connects using the brand's micro-magnet technology, which offers an all-day hold. Just sandwich your real lashes in between the top and bottom lashes and connect them using the magnets. This adhesive-free style works great for sensitive eyes and won't damage your lashes thanks to their easy removal process.
Look: Dramatic | Good For: Sensitive eyes | Material: Synthetic fiber
Best for Beginners: Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless Kit
What We Love: The liner dries completely transparent and the lashes are lightweight.
What We Don't Love: It requires multiple coats of liner for good hold.
The Magnetic Effortless Kit from Velour Lashes takes the guesswork out of applying falsies with its straightforward design that doesn't require any measuring or trimming. Instead, eight small-but-mighty magnetics line the lash's band and immediately attach to the latex-free liner for all-day wear. Beginners will love how comfortable and lightweight the lashes feel once applied. Plus, the liner glides easily across the lid and has a super fine tip, which means sharper and easier cat-eyes. With the proper care, they can be used 30-plus times.
Look: Medium Drama | Good For: All eye shapes, lash lengths, and skill sets | Material: Synthetic silk
Best for Everyday: Eylure ProMagnetic Faux Mink Accent Lash System
What We Love: They are very natural-looking and the liner mimics the look of liquid eyeliner.
What We Don't Love: They do not come with tweezers or an applicator.
The Eylure Lash System comes stocked with a magnetic liner, which is both long-lasting and resistant to smudging, and a set of faux-mink lashes that can be re-worn up to 15 times. Unlike typical lash bands, these strategically accentuate your back lashes to give your whole eye a noticeable lift that still looks natural. They're lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for everyday wear. Another plus to note, they are both vegan and cruelty-free.
Look: Natural | Good For: All eye shapes, lash lengths, and skill sets | Material: Faux mink
Best Dramatic: Earller Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit
What We Love: They offer bold volume and the eyeliner has a fine tip for added precision.
What We Don't Love: The eyeliner takes a while to dry.
Fans of statement-making lashes will enjoy the bold options available in the Earller Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit. The kit is stocked with five eye-opening styles and each individual lash has a flexible fit and features five mini magnets. The waterproof lashes are reusable and have a strong adhesion that lasts all day. In addition to multiple lash styles, the kit also comes with two liquid liners and a pair of applicator tweezers to make giving your eyes a boost easier than ever.
Look: Dramatic | Good For: All eye shapes, but trimmed for smaller eyes | Material: Synthetic fiber
Best Waterproof: Lola Cosmetics Rose Quartz Magnetic Eyelash Kit
What We Love: The kit includes a cleansing balm for removing the lashes without rubbing and tugging.
What We Don't Love: It only comes with one style.
The Lola Cosmetics Rose Quartz Magnetic Lashes provide all-day wear and then some. Designed to last for 24-plus hours, this luxe set locks into place with the help of its waterproof magnetic liner that smoothly glides across your lid without clumping. In fact, the liner is so strong that it can withstand winds up to 75 miles per hour, so says the brand. Each lash band is lined with five super strong magnets for easy application and they can be reused more than 30 times. The set also comes with the brand's conditioning Cleansing Oil, so you can remove the liner without damaging the lashes.
Look: Natural | Good For: All eye shapes, lash lengths, and skill sets | Material: Synthetic silk
Best for Hooded Eyes: Glamnetic Lucky Magnetic Lashes
What We Love: It has a bit of a cat-eye shape to it.
What We Don't Love: They feel a bit heavy.
Finding a pair of false eyelashes that fits hooded eyelids isn't easy—until the Glamnetic Lucky Magnetic Lashes came along, that is. These falsies have a subtle cat-eye tapering that allows them to elongate and volumize the lashes in a natural-looking way, eliminating the unflattering pulling and shape-minimizing effect that others have. Each fluttery lash has six magnets that instantly attach to the Glamnetic magnetic liner and offer long-lasting, waterproof, and smudge-proof wear. They can be reused up to 40 times and they're also suitable to wear with glasses or eyewear.
Look: Medium Drama | Good For: A variety of eye shapes, but especially hooded eyes | Material: Synthetic fiber
What to Keep in Mind
Material
The material of magnetic lashes is an important factor to consider as it will determine how natural the falsies look as well as how durable they are. Most magnetic lashes are made out of synthetic fibers, silk, or faux mink. Silk and faux mink tend to look the most realistic, so they are a great option if you are seeking a natural look. You should also be on the lookout for lashes that are waterproof or offer resistance against wind and other elements for better hold.
Application
Magnetic lashes can typically be applied one of two ways; with a magnetic eyeliner or by sandwiching your real lashes in between two strips of magnetic lashes. Both methods use magnetization to adhere the lashes and are way less messy than using typical lash glue, not to mention more gentle on the eyelid. The eyeliner method is definitely easier to master, but if you don't like the look of eyeliner you may want to try the second method. It really comes down to personal preference and how much patience you have.
Size and Style
The size and the style you choose will depend on your unique eye shape and your preference. Magnetic lashes can come in a variety of different lengths ranging from short, medium, and long as well as styles like wispy, full, and dense. Certain styles or lengths can definitely accent specific eye shapes better than others. For example, a cat eye-styled lash or a longer lash can open hooded eyes up more while a shorter, wispy lash with a bit of a curl can be more accentuating for round eyes. It really comes down to personal preference, your lash goals, and what feels most comfortable for you, though. A kit with a variety of lash styles and lengths is the best way to go if you are not sure which style will work best for your eyes.
Your Questions, Answered
Why use magnetic lashes over regular falsies?
If you're deciding between regular lashes or magnetic ones, there are many benefits to the latter that might seal the deal for you. "If you like traditional lashes, you're going to love magnetic lashes because they are quick, easy, and no mess when you're in a rush," celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo says of the alternative. "Plus, you don't have to worry about the glue damaging the lash strip." They're also a great option for beginners as they are very easy to adjust if you don't get the placement right the first time around.
How do you apply magnetic lashes?
After you've curled your natural lashes and applied mascara, you'll want to go in with the magnetic liner. Ann McFerran, co-founder and CEO of reusable magnetic lash brand Glamnetic, recommends positioning the eyeliner pen "parallel to your lash line so you can easily draw an even line above your lash line." Then apply tiny strokes across your lid, starting at the inner corner of your lash line, keeping in mind to match the thickness of the liner to the band size of your chosen fake eyelashes. Celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin adds, "try holding a mirror under your face and looking down to give you a lot more eye area to drop the lash in from." She also suggests using a tweezer or lash applicator instead of your fingers for more precision and control. It's important to note that you shouldn't apply mascara to the magnetic lashes once they're applied, as doing so will damage the strands and shorten their lifespan.
How do you remove magnetic lashes?
When it comes time to remove your magnetic lashes, always be gentle. "I like to use micellar water on a cotton swab and just lightly wipe the magnetic tabs," Simkin says. Once the lash is off, it's best to clean and sanitize the bands with alcohol and store them in the case that they came in. This way, they are ready for the next use and free of any leftover makeup, dirt, or oil.