With over 500 stores in 14 countries, Sephora is not exactly a hidden gem, but the beauty retailer carries more than 200 of the best brands, so we'd be remiss if we didn't include its online arm on this list. Sign up for weekly Web specials and join the Beauty Insider reward program to get exclusive info about store happenings, product samples, and more.At left: Sephora Color-Dipped brushes, $18-$35; at sephora.com