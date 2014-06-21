Lasting Impression: Look Flawless All Summer with These Stay-Put Products

It's official: Summer is finally here! With Saturday's solstice, which kicked off the brand-new season, these early summer days are the longest ones of the year. To make sure our hair and makeup stays intact throughout the hours of extra sunlight, we put together a list of our favorite long-lasting beauty products that won't melt off in the heat. We're stocking our makeup bags with smudge-proof mascaras and liners, long-lasting stains, gel effect lacquers, blowout-preserving dry shampoos and much more. Click through our gallery to see each product now!