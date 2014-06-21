Lasting Impression: Look Flawless All Summer with These Stay-Put Products

Courtesy (5)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 21, 2014 @ 1:33 pm

It's official: Summer is finally here! With Saturday's solstice, which kicked off the brand-new season, these early summer days are the longest ones of the year. To make sure our hair and makeup stays intact throughout the hours of extra sunlight, we put together a list of our favorite long-lasting beauty products that won't melt off in the heat. We're stocking our makeup bags with smudge-proof mascaras and liners, long-lasting stains, gel effect lacquers, blowout-preserving dry shampoos and much more.  Click through our gallery to see each product now!

1 of 8 Courtesy

Dior Vernis Gel Shine

Just because summer boasts longer days, that doesn't mean you should spend them sitting in a salon. Dior's Gel Shine lacquers ($25 each; sephora.com) take on the chip-proof qualities of their LED-cured counterparts, minus the tedious removal process.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Benefit Posie Tint and Mwah Lip Balm

Since stains tend to last longer than your traditional lipstick or gloss, we recommend using a pretty pink version like Benefit's Posietint ($30; benefitcosmetics.com) as a dual-purpose option for your cheeks and lips. Add a layer of lip balm like Mwah's Coconut Chick ($4; ulta.com) to lock in hydration.
3 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Black Velvet

Whether you're rocking a dramatic cat-eye or subtle definition, Urban Decay's stay-put formula ($20; urbandecay.com) keeps the effect in place all day, and stands up to sweat and sauna-esque temps alike.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Treatment

Just like a primer helps your foundation last all day, a dollop of Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day ($26; sephora.com) creates the solid base to a voluminous blowout that won't quit, providing just enough body while smoothing over any frizz or flyaways.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

R + Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo

Even if you're working second-day strands, a blast of R + Co's dry shampoo ($29; randco.com) onto your roots will instantly revive the style, and we especially love how it leaves our hair soft and touchable.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Jane Cosmetics Multi-Benefit BB Cream

Layering primer, foundation, and powder can be a little too heavy in the warmer weather, which is why we reach for Jane's all-in-one BB cream ($16; janecosmetics.com) when we want our flawless finish to last. It combines the long-wearing ability of a primer, with the coverage of a sheer foundation, while mattifying shiny areas like powder. Genius!
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof

Is it just us, or do waterproof mascaras like Dior's ($29; sephora.com) seem to hold a curl slightly longer? We love how this one keeps the dreaded spider effect at bay by separating and defining each individual lash.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Anastasia Dipbrow Pomade

Although it boasts a waterproof formula, this blendable cream ($18; anastasia.net) doesn't come on too strong, and creates a natural-looking full brow that won't budge, even after a dip in the pool.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!