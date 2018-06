BB Creams: Everything You Need To Know

1 of 17 Courtesy Photos (2)

BB Creams: What You Need To Know

BB creams are having a serious moment! The multi-tasking products have a lightweight feel, but create a flawless canvas. But what makes a BB cream different from tinted moisturizers? The answer lies in the formula, which is laced with powerful antioxidants, combats issues like acne and aging, and improves your skin with each use. Plus, the "smart" pigments blend seamlessly to match every tone. We put together a comprehensive list of our favorite BB Creams on the market. Click through to see them all!