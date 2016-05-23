3 Bath Bombs to Fit Your Exact Mood

When you think of the perfect self-pampering routine, it typically involves a nice glass of wine, a cushy bathrobe, perhaps a sheet mask, and your favorite music. It also often includes a nice, hot bath loaded with tons of bubbles.

We’re advocating you skip the bubble bath — at least every once in a while — and instead partake in a bath bomb. Below, we've outlined a bath bomb three important occasions and moods.

All the Celebrations: Strawberries and Champagne

Maybe you just landed your dream job, aced a final, got engaged, or overcame an obstacle. It’s time to celebrate, and there’s no better way than with bubbly and strawberries, especially if it’s in bath bomb form. Try Pearl Bath Bombs Strawberries and Champagne.

Before the Big Date: Smoky Poppy

Want to put yourself in the mood for a date? It doesn’t matter if it’s the first, third or thirtieth, you want to make sure your seduction game is on point. The The Body Shop’s Smoky Poppy Bath Bombs are infused with real poppy seeds that claim to invoke seduction.

Pre-Interview: Lemongrass

Whether you’ve got the pre-interview jitters or simply want to amp yourself up, choose a bath bomb that invigorates. You could check out LUSH’s Avobath Bath Bomb, which contains lemongrass for an “instant jolt” of invigorating energy.