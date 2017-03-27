This Wonder Face Mask Is Cheaper Than Your Morning Latte

If this face mask were a movie, it would probably be called something along the lines of How Stella Got Her Glow Back. Soaked in a serum rich with antioxidants, calming ingredients like lavender, peppermint, and licorice help to soothe any irritation brought on by the weekly snowstorm threats of the past few months. Just 20 minutes is all you need to strengthen your skin's barrier, and at $6, it's cheaper than the venti coconut milk macchiato you downed at 9 AM. The wonder product in question? Peach and Lily's Reset Button Soothe + Restore Sheet Mask ($6; barneys.com), which is great for all skin types, but especially ones that tend to be over-sensitive or get irritated easily.

Personally, we're just thrilled that we can get anything at Barney's for $6, which makes the rest of the brand's line especially exciting if you're trying to stock up on high-tech skincare without blowing your entire paycheck in the beauty department (not that it's a bad thing, but you know, priorities). In addition to the Reset Button sheet mask, Peach and Lily has a wide range of formulas that can address just about every skin issue imaginable, with many wearing that sweet $6 sticker price. Head over to barneys.com to shop the range in full right now.