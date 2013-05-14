Bare-faced Beauty: Everything You Need to Know

6 of 14 Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images

Pops of Color

Kerry Washington's pink cheeks and lips are subtle, but bright enough to make skin look lively and never washed-out. The crucial tip here is choosing a pink or coral for lips and cheeks that gives off a natural flushed appearance, rather than fuchsia, orange, or wine colors, since those hues don’t naturally appear in your complexion. Use your finger to press the color onto your lips until you’ve reached your desired coverage, then lock in the shade with a light sweep of lip balm. Carry the color onto your cheeks to tie the look together – you can either opt to repurpose your lipstick as a cheek stain, or choose a blush within the same color family to finish. Just make sure to blend out any noticeable differences with a powder brush dipped in a translucent powder.