Barbiecore Beauty Is Everywhere This Summer

First, dopamine dressing became mainstream. Then, Valentino's hot pink runway show reintroduced the magic of magenta to the world. Now, the Barbiecore trend is everywhere — both in fashion and beauty.

"Barbie stepped onto the beauty and fashion scene in 1959, and since has played an exciting role in influencing personal style across generations, both embracing trends and setting them," explains Kim Culmone, SVP and Global Head of Design Barbie & Fashion Dolls. "Her signature look and affinity for the color pink continues to serve as central inspiration for countless beauty brands, celebrity looks, and experts in the space."

That said, clearly Barbie is having a moment in 2022, and her lasting legacy is sure to be around for a very long time. As per usual, we have your back for when it comes to emerging beauty trends, so we've broken down everything there is to know about Barbiecore beauty, and sharing some star-approved looks to serve as inspiration.

What Is Barbiecore Beauty?

We're talking pink clothing, accessories, makeup, hair color, and more. But the revival of Barbie-inspired beauty really shouldn't come as a surprise.

If you think about it, Barbie has always been a style icon, and with teasers of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling slowly coming out, the iconic doll's favorite color has predictably inspired a slew of beauty trends for summer 2022.

And it's not just celebrities who are playing with this trend. According to Pinterest, searches for Barbiecore beauty content are up. In fact, reports indicate a 30% increase in searches for pink eyeshadow and60% for pink lipstick. Plus, Pinners are seeking out pink nails 75% more than they were last year.

If you want to get in on the Barbiecore beauty trend, why not take inspiration from some of our favorite stars? From Rihanna's monochrome pink makeup to Lizzo's hot pink hair, here are some of our favorite Barbiecore beauty moments.