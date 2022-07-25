Beauty Barbiecore Beauty Is Everywhere This Summer Pink is in. By Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry — swatching lipsticks, interviewing experts, and finding the best products on the market. She's currently the Senior Digital Beauty Editor at Meredith, and writes for InStyle, Shape, and Real Simple. She received a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing from New York University and her Master of Science in journalism from Columbia University. In addition to her love for beauty, she's also passionate about yoga, and acts as an instructor in NYC. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 25, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images, chrisappleton1/Instagram, clarissaluna/Instagram / InStyle First, dopamine dressing became mainstream. Then, Valentino's hot pink runway show reintroduced the magic of magenta to the world. Now, the Barbiecore trend is everywhere — both in fashion and beauty. "Barbie stepped onto the beauty and fashion scene in 1959, and since has played an exciting role in influencing personal style across generations, both embracing trends and setting them," explains Kim Culmone, SVP and Global Head of Design Barbie & Fashion Dolls. "Her signature look and affinity for the color pink continues to serve as central inspiration for countless beauty brands, celebrity looks, and experts in the space." That said, clearly Barbie is having a moment in 2022, and her lasting legacy is sure to be around for a very long time. As per usual, we have your back for when it comes to emerging beauty trends, so we've broken down everything there is to know about Barbiecore beauty, and sharing some star-approved looks to serve as inspiration. Romantic Pink Eyeshadow Is About to Be Everywhere What Is Barbiecore Beauty? We're talking pink clothing, accessories, makeup, hair color, and more. But the revival of Barbie-inspired beauty really shouldn't come as a surprise. If you think about it, Barbie has always been a style icon, and with teasers of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling slowly coming out, the iconic doll's favorite color has predictably inspired a slew of beauty trends for summer 2022. And it's not just celebrities who are playing with this trend. According to Pinterest, searches for Barbiecore beauty content are up. In fact, reports indicate a 30% increase in searches for pink eyeshadow and60% for pink lipstick. Plus, Pinners are seeking out pink nails 75% more than they were last year. If you want to get in on the Barbiecore beauty trend, why not take inspiration from some of our favorite stars? From Rihanna's monochrome pink makeup to Lizzo's hot pink hair, here are some of our favorite Barbiecore beauty moments. Barbiecore Makeup Inspiration: Rihanna ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Bright pink is the name of the game, and nobody understands the assignment better than RiRi. Here, she matched her Barbiecore-inspired dress to her lips and cheeks for a fun and pretty look. Emeraude Toubia One of the easiest ways to give your face a pop of color is by adding colorful eyeshadow to the inner corners of your eyes à la Emeraude Toubia. Here, makeup artist Melissa Hernandez gave the actress a complete pretty-in-pink moment by adding the shade to her lids, cheeks, and lips. Megan Fox "The essential beauty elements for Barbiecore are fresh and flawless skin, flushed cheeks, well-groomed brows and luxe lashes, with some manner of pink lip," says MAC Senior National Artists Fatima Thomas. "A sculpted eye look can also be layered in." Obviously, Fox killed it. Apart from her neon pink eyeshadow created by celebrity makeup artist Clarissa Luna, Fox also donned baby pink hair and long pink nails. Candice Swanepoel Blush draping is all the rage in the bold makeup world, and now Barbie has entered the chat. Makeup artist Patrick Ta gave the model a '70s look by packing on pink blush and eyeshadow for a dramatic beauty moment. Lana Condor Barbiecore beauty can be as subtle as you want it to be, just take this Lana Condor look as an example. Hernandez took a more natural approach to the trend by giving the actress a subtle wash of pink across her face and lips. Barbiecore Hair: Jennifer Lopez To really dive into the Barbiecore trend, consider bubblegum pink hair. It's fresh, cute, and if it works for J.Lo and her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton, it absolutely works for us. Rosalía If dyeing your hair isn't your thing, take a hint from Rosalía and pop on a wig instead. Lizzo Lizzo looks good as hell with this bold hair color, created by celebrity hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain, and a matching pink lip. Georgia May Jagger Barbiecore meets punk with these dark pink tips, proving that you can adapt the trend to fit any aesthetic. Naomi Osaka Matching your hair color to your geometric eyeliner is such a mood, and we love the effect Osaka's beach waves give to the whole look. VIDEO: Beyoncé Embraced Barbiecore in a Pink Fishnet Bodysuit and Matching Latex Trench Barbiecore Nail Inspiration: Camila Cabello The "Havana" singer took Barbiecore down to her tips. Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik matched her nails to her earrings — they're both long and fierce. Kim Kardashian The reality star gave a subtle tribute to boyfriend Pete Davidson by adding his initial to her Barbiecore manicure. Sabrina Carpenter Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gave the Euphoria and White Lotus star's pink manicure a cute twist by adding red hearts to the center of each nail. Hailee Steinfeld Short round nails are having a moment, and Bachik gave Hailee Steinfeld the cutest ones, proving that short and sweet can sometimes make the biggest impact.