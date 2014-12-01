Bar Soaps Are Making a Comeback: 10 We Love Right Now

Sarah Walter
Dec 01, 2014

With all the body wash options currently on the market, you may have relegated your bar soaps purely for display, or to provide hotel-like accommodations for house guests. But as with chokers and bell bottoms, bar soaps are making a comeback, so unleash the soap from its delicate wrapping and take it for a test drive—this beauty standard is better than ever.

These 10 multi-tasking formulas won’t just rid your body of dirt, oil, and germs. There’s quite literally a soap for every beauty need, ranging from the transformative (Bliss’s cellulite-busting FatGirlSoap) to the luxurious (Tory Burch’s set in her signature citrus/vetvier-spiked scent). For a holiday luxury that's surprisingly affordable, decompress and lather up with 10 of our favorite bar soaps. Trust us: You won't be saving these to your guests anymore.

Tory Burch Bath Soap

The designer extended her ever-expanding reach to the beauty industry last fall, with the decadent collection offering everything from lipsticks to a fragrance infused with a refreshing citrus-based scent. One of the newest in Tory’s range, this luxurious set of four soaps, wrapped in Tory’s signature prints ($48; toryburch.com), would make a perfect hostess gift or split amongst friends (if you dare to part with them).
Peter Thomas Roth Moisture Infusion Facial Bar

Peter Thomas Roth’s facial bar ($15; nordstrom.com) contains glycerin and other skin-smoothing ingredients that lock in moisture for a healthier complexion.
Tiossan La Pureté Purifying Bar Soap

This handmade blend ($14; nordstrom.com) is packed with black seed oil (known for its healing properties), shea butter and aloe vera—a recipe that will leave your skin with a youthful, more radiant appearance.
Bliss fatgirlsoap

This double-acting soap ($19; sephora.com) cleans while temporarily firming skin. Massaging nubs and caffeine work to stimulate circulation while peppermint, grapefruit, and jogoba beads act as exfoliating agents. Pair with Bliss’ fatgirl slim regimen for added results.
Dior 'J'adore' Silky Soap

Based on J’adore, Dior’s uber-feminine scent of ylang-ylang, Damascus rose, and sambac jasmine, Dior’s J’adore Silky Soap ($25; nordstrom.com) is the ultimate luxury. The silky finish of the soap will also help ward re-moisturize skin on brisk winter days.
Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar

Washing with mud may sound counterintuitive, yet not when paired with the cleansing benefits of this beauty industry favorite. The hardworking soap is still gentle on skin, cleansing and exfoliating without stripping skin of natural oils.

$45 SHOP NOW
L'Occitane Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap-Milk

The French brand’s shea butter-based soap ($7; loccitane.com) is gentle on all skin types, with added benefits for those with problem skin, from breakouts to psoriasis.
Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Bath Soap

The spiced floral notes of the designer’s Jasmin Rouge fragrance deliver an unexpected scent you’ll love after every shower ($35; nordstrom.com).
Moroccanoil Cleansing Bar

Unlike ordinary soaps that leave your skin dry and itchy, this one combines argan oil and shea butter for double the moisture (10; nordstrom.com).
Sisley Paris Eau de Campagne Soap

Lather up with the citrusy blend of the brand’s unisex fragrance, Eau de Campagne ($40; nordstrom.com).

