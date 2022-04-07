Shoppers Call This $15 Face Roller Set "Absolute Magic" for Reducing Puffiness
Getting tons of beauty products for free is 85 percent blessing, 15 percent curse. I don't have to spend thousands of dollars to keep up with the latest and greatest skincare, but my apartment is chaotically cluttered with endless options, so it's a mixed bag. Over the years, only a few products have staked a long-term claim on my medicine cabinet — and I just found a dupe for one that shoppers dub "absolute magic" for puffiness, wrinkles, and sagging jaws.
No, it's not retinol (although it could be). Odacité's Crystal Contour is my ride or die, but at $45, it's a pricey piece of stone. And per its nearly 7,000 five-star ratings, Baimei's $15 Face Roller and Gua Sha Set is just as effective: One 49-year-old said that after two weeks of using the jade set, the wrinkles and puffiness around their eyes improved, and another person commented that it "drastically" defined their jawline.
If you're not familiar with gua sha, it's an "important technique in traditional Chinese medicine," acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist Sandra Lanshin Chiu previously told InStyle. "Facial gua sha uses a smooth tool, often jade or quartz, to slowly stroke the face and neck, improving circulation and releasing tension." I can confirm the tension relief: I recently moved into a very family-friendly building, and days of hearing screaming toddlers through the walls are undone by nights with my gua sha tool.
The routine also stimulates new blood flow, added Anna Lam, founder of the Traditional Chinese Medicine boutique Ginger Chi. "Gua sha relaxes tension in facial muscles, which can cause lines. It's kind of like exercise for your face — with regular use, gua sha can tone skin and promote increased skin elasticity." That's the benefit numerous reviewers focused on, especially those who've seen the Baimei tools reduce their "triple chins."
"It honestly is really sculpting my face," agreed a different shopper. "I've noticed quite a bit of noticeable changes after using it, like a better jawline [and] way less of a double chin." Another person called the effect "absolute magic," since its sculpting, tightening impact is even visible in photos two weeks apart. Is it Botox? No — but the practice improves eye bags "immensely," if you're not looking for injections and want a host of therapeutic benefits.
At $15 for two high-quality tools, it's no wonder users call the skin-firming technique a "must"— or that the set ranks as Amazon's best-selling facial roller. Get the Baimei duo while it's on sale, and let toddlers, traffic, or a return to office do their worst.