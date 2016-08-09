The Best Beauty Minis to Stash in Your Locker

Back to school season is upon us—which means it's time to start making your school supply shopping lists. Once you've gathered the essential Trapper Keepers, gel pens, and clothing for the new year, consider stocking your locker with a handful of mini-sized beauty products. Between the papers, tests, and extracurricular activities, you'll probably find yourself rushing out of the house in a hurry, so these tiny items are perfect for touching up between homeroom and first period. Shop the best makeup and hair minis below that are small enough to fit in your locker (or pencil bag!), but deliver big results in a pinch.