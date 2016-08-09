The Best Beauty Minis to Stash in Your Locker

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 09, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Back to school season is upon us—which means it's time to start making your school supply shopping lists. Once you've gathered the essential Trapper Keepers, gel pens, and clothing for the new year, consider stocking your locker with a handful of mini-sized beauty products. Between the papers, tests, and extracurricular activities, you'll probably find yourself rushing out of the house in a hurry, so these tiny items are perfect for touching up between homeroom and first period. Shop the best makeup and hair minis below that are small enough to fit in your locker (or pencil bag!), but deliver big results in a pinch.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Sarah Potempa Mini Touch-Up

Never risk getting another detention in the name of your hair again. Sarah Potempa's super-tiny flat iron slides in neatly between your binders, and heats up in seconds if you need to fix your layers during homeroom.

Sarah Potempa $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Benefit Tints to Tease

Not unlike your attitude on the eve of a big test, this trio works wonders at multi-tasking, imparting a just-bitten flush on both your cheeks and lips.
 

Benefit Cosmetics $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

NYX Blemish Control Blotting Paper

Stressing over the upcoming assignments on your syllabus can trigger a breakout, but thanks to the infusion of salicylic acid in NYX's blotting papers, you can tackle the problem before it has time to surface, while wiping away excess oil.

NYX $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Mini Lip Color

When Shakespeare wrote "Though she be but little, she is fierce," we have a feeling he probably had this tiny, yet powerful, lipstick bullet in mind.

Milk Makeup $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Butter London On the Glow Pen

Blend a small amount of this luminizing creme on the inner corners of your eyes to immediately conceal the fact you were up late finishing that paper.
 

Butter London $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Tocca Sugar Rollerball Collection

Stash one rollerball in your pencil bag, another in your locker, and one in your gym bag so you'll never be without your signature scent.

Tocca $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes

When everyone else is hogging the showers after gym class, reach for one of Pacifica's deodorant wipes, which neutralizes any sweat or odor brought on by some aggressive rope climbing.

Pacifica $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Maybelline Face Studio Contour Stick

Art class isn't the only place you can put your sculpting skills to work—swipe this dual-shaded stick along both sides of your face to chisel out a set of defined cheekbones, then blend the colors into your skin using your fingers.

Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Batiste On the Go Dry Shampoo

Apply a few quick blasts to your root area, and brush through. No one will ever know you skipped a shampoo to hit the snooze button this morning.

Batiste $3 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!