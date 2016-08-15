11 Dorm Beauty Essentials to Make Your Campus Move Official

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 15, 2016

Fact: going away to college can be one of the most exciting and intimidating times ever, and with this being the first time for many to officially move out from mom and dad's house, preparation is especially key. Leaving the comforts of home can also mean leaving behind the beauty product spread you've come to collect—especially when storage in your new digs will probably be pretty limited. Below, we've outlined all of the beauty items you should definitely put on your dorm room shopping list.

Drybar Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer

This small (but mighty!) dryer harnesses the power of its full-sized counterpart, but tucks away neatly so as to not take up too much room in your already cramped dorm.

Star AquaFlops Shower Shoes

Unlike your traditional pair of foam flip flops, these have star-shaped holes stamped into them to make for faster drying time.
 

Smashbox Photo Op Under Eye Brightener

Swipe this illuminating liquid under your eyes, and not even your professor will be able to tell that you were up til 3 A.M. finishing your term paper.

The Emily & Meritt Desktop Mirror

Though perfecting your cat-eye may take some work, this feline-inspired mirror sure makes getting ready for that 8 A.M. class a lot more bearable.

Botanics All Bright Face Wipes

Stash a pack of these next to your bed to ensure your skin is clean before hitting the sheets, even if you're too tired to make it to the bathroom.

LOLA Tampons

Between all of your credits, you have enough to remember, so it's easy to imagine why picking up a box of essentials each month can often get forgotten until it's too late. With LOLA, you can sign up to recieve boxes of tampons in the mail ahead of your moon cycle, so you're just as prepared for its arrival as you are that looming midterm exam.

Conair Travel Smart Thermacell Straightener

On the days your roommate seems to be monopolizing the few outlets you have in your dorm room, rest assured that this cordless flat iron can get you styled and out the door in time for class.

Bed Bath & Beyond Interlocking Shower Caddy

Next to a pair of flip flops, a plastic product caddy ensures your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash make it to the bathroom and back, making minimal contact with those questionable shower floors.

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil

Stressing over your workload can trigger a breakout, but an even layer of this salicylic acid-infused oil can help prevent any school-induced bumps before they have a chance to surface.

The Emily & Meritt Beauty Carry-All Case

This massive train case keeps your beauty arsenal off of your desk—and out of sight for your curious roommates.

The Vintage Cosmetic Company Hair Turban

After hitting the showers, simply tie this hair wrap around your wet strands, and never have to sacrifice your sole body towel to your layers ever again.

