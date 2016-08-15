11 Dorm Beauty Essentials to Make Your Campus Move Official

Fact: going away to college can be one of the most exciting and intimidating times ever, and with this being the first time for many to officially move out from mom and dad's house, preparation is especially key. Leaving the comforts of home can also mean leaving behind the beauty product spread you've come to collect—especially when storage in your new digs will probably be pretty limited. Below, we've outlined all of the beauty items you should definitely put on your dorm room shopping list.