Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher Has Amazing Hair—Here's What She Uses 

If you can peel your eyes away from the uber good-looking group of guys on this season of The Bachelorette, you might have noticed that JoJo Fletcher is serving up some major hair goals. And what's even more impressive? She styles her long wavy locks completely on her own—no hair pro needed.

“No one can curl your hair as well as you do,” Fletcher tells InStyle. “When I was on The Bachelor, we did our own hair and makeup for every episode. Now that I'm the Bachelorette I get some help with my makeup for certain occasions, but I still always do my own hair.”

Her signature look—loose beachy waves—is her go-to because it can take her from a sporty group date to a dramatic rose ceremony with ease. “I always use a Hot Tools curling iron to do big, loose waves away from my face," she says. "And if it is for a cocktail party or a rose ceremony, I sometimes do some clip-in extensions that give me a little more volume and length."

Though she doesn't like to use a lot of products, the Dallas-born beauty names Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner, as well as the brand's Dry Texturizing Spray, as her MVPs. And when she does want to switch it up, Fletcher says she loves a good top knot. “That's my favorite when I want to be casual and don't really want to do my hair. I just make it messy and twist everything on the top of my head.”

Scroll down to see her trio of hair faves and how she uses them. And watch The Bachelorette on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.