Khloe Kardashian and Mindy Kaling Swear By This $10 Face Mask

Although it has generally been accepted that celebrity skincare routines and treatments would be neck-and-neck in terms of price with your monthly rent, the DIY mask both Khloe Kardashian and Mindy Kaling are obsessed with actually costs less than the sad desk lunch that usually leaves you less-than satisfied.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; John Lamparski/WireImage

Priced just below the $10 mark, the Aztec Secret Indian Clay Mask is made from 100% calcium bentonite clay, which works wonders at pulling just about everything that could cause a breakout from your pores. "Three words for you: Indian. Healing. Clay. Supposedly Cleopatra used clay to get a deep pore cleansing, so if it's good enough for her, you know it's good enough for me," Kardashian wrote on her website and app.

Courtesy

RELATED: Face Masks That Instantly Improve Your Skin

Because the product is pure clay, you have to mix it with a little water or toner to make it more workable, you know, kind of like a DIY Pinterest project. Kaling in particular loves mixing her mask with a generous amount of apple cider vinegar, which is a trick she picked up from her makeup artist Janice Kinjo. "Sometimes I put glop on my face for beauty reasons. This one was cheapo and fun to mix, and really worked," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in the mask. "I just have mega oily skin, and @Clarisshair and @Jankinjo recommended this on my book tour. It works! Plus, it makes me look frightening."

VIDEO: See E.L.F.'s Magnetic Mask in Action

As far as where you can pick up a jar, a website for Aztec Secret exists, though you kind of have to go analog with a mail-in order form. Luckily, Amazon is here to make our lives easier, and has a massive 1 pound jar in stock for $10—pick yours up now at amazon.com, possibly with a coordinating bottle of apple cider vinegar.