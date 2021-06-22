25 Millions Bottles of This French "Holy Water" Sell a Year - and It's Going to Save Your Skin This Summer
No matter how many moisturizers, serums, oils, toners, and eye creams you have on hand, your skincare lineup isn't complete without the miracle that is water. Drinking H2O is the key to plump, bouncy skin. Washing your face with it, preferably a micellar water that's gentler than what comes out of the tap, creates a clean canvas. And misting its purest form all over from head to toe has the power to soothe everything from sunburn, rosacea, eczema, and even razor burn.
The French pharmacy favorite Avène Thermal Spring Water, which is currently on sale for Prime Day, is like a big glass of water for your skin - and it's about as pure as H2O gets. Sourced directly from the Sainte-Odile Spring that lies in the Haute-Landuedoc Regional Park in the South of France, the famous thermal spray is packed with good-for-your-skin calcium, magnesium, and silicates proven to nourish and soothe irritated, itching skin. (Read more here about its impressive history, including how its therapeutic properties were first discovered in 1736).
The Avène Spray has been dubbed a "miracle product" and "holy water" by so many Amazon shoppers, so it's really no wonder 25 millon bottles sell a year. It currently averages a 4.7-star rating and has more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon that praise this "magical fairy juice" for basically curing everything: rosacea, seborrheic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, eczema, acne, and alligator skin. Bug bites, razor burn, and sunburn are also no match for this healing thermal water. And before you say, "I'm not paying $13 dollars for H20," take a look at the reviews of people who thought the same before trying it out themselves.
"Honestly I never thought I'd pay this much for water, but this stuff is amazing," wrote one Amazon shopper. "I have super ruddy skin, and I'm always looking for something to calm it. I spray this on before I put on my hyaluronic serum, and my skin feels so soft and calm."
Another went so far as to call it "holy water." "I want to move to where they bottle this and just bathe in this water every day and night," they wrote. "I want to mist my face, my body, my hair, and my food. I want to fill a pool with this water and use it to water all of my plants. This is healing water and the longer I use it, the better results I get."
Celebs and supermodels are also avid fans of the Avène thermal spray. Irina Shayk incorporates it into her morning skincare routine, and Gwneyth Paltrow once called it "a soothing water spray for irritated skin," adding, "It's also good as a quick refresher on a hot day. I know lots of makeup artists who use it, as it helps set makeup."
This is one Prime Day purchase you'll be so happy to have on hand this summer. Shop it while it's 30 percent off, the lowest we've seen it in months.
