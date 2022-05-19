This French Anti-Aging Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Years Younger" — and It's Part of a Rare Sale

If you want to start with a gentler version, the brand's RetrinAL 0.05 Cream halves the level of retinaldehyde to let your skin more easily adjust. A fan with sensitive skin and rosacea said that while they'll never be able to use tretinoin — a common prescription version of retinol — Avène's is "so gentle," and still works to soften wrinkles. "I see such a difference in the texture of my skin," wrote a different user in the 55- to 64-year-old range. "My fine lines are definitely less noticeable."