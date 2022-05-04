Bakuchiol and Hyaluronic Acid Are the Power Couple in This French Brand's New Plumping Serum

I used the serum myself and have to concur with most of the results offered by the brand's own testing. I don't have wrinkles, so I can't speak to that aspect of the correcting serum, but here's what I can tell you: The texture is so incredibly lightweight, my skin absorbed it instantly. If it wasn't for the immediate radiance and puffer jacket-like bouncy skin, I would have forgotten I even put it on. After 10 days, I experienced less or more mild breakouts (which are constant for me), lighter dark spots, and smoother skin with absolutely no irritation.