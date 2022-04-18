Shoppers in Their 50s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture

The latter, at least, is available in the U.S., which is excellent news based on the myriad shoppers who dub it "fabulous" for plumping up fine lines with ample hydration. On Amazon, one person said it's their "precious treasure," a high compliment with a fun undercurrent of Sméagol vibes. The acclaim comes from how well the nonsticky gel plays on their sensitive skin, and those with rosacea seconded the praise.