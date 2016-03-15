Full House's Aunt Becky Has Two Gorgeous, Beauty-Obsessed Daughters

Fact: Full House is the perfect show and Aunt Becky is the perfect '90s babe. So, is it really a surprise that she pulled a Cindy Crawford and created gorgeous doppelgänger children? Not so much. Actress Lori Loughlin has two absolutely lovely daughters who are taking over the beauty world, and they just got their breakthrough in Teen Vogue. Not too shabby.

17-year-old Bella is a fashion blogger, while 16-year-old Olivia is killing it on YouTube. "What initially got me into [my YouTube channel] was watching our mom get her makeup done for events," she tells Teen Vogue. "It's pretty special that as a kid I got to learn proper techniques from professionals."

A photo posted by Olivia Giannulli (@oliviag123) on Feb 24, 2016 at 6:05pm PST

this is my waiting for @neriahfisher to get to my house face A photo posted by Olivia Giannulli (@oliviag123) on Dec 11, 2015 at 6:16pm PST

Olivia has serious makeup skills, so check out her winged eye tutorial below — it's one part adorable, and one million parts helpful.