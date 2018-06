August 2010

4 of 26 Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Jennifer Carpenter's Sideswept Style



THE STYLE A side-part and a pile of loose spirals pulled to one shoulder



WHERE The 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT "Jennifer Carpenter's dress was so sleek and contouring, I decided not to give any volume to the hair to distract from that silhouette," said Gio Campora, who created the look. If you'd like to play with a similar look for a big night, the hairstylist offers these words of advice: "Make sure your hair isn't wavy or curly, but textured-after shampooing, put mousse in and side-part, then sweep hair to the side and let air dry."