August 2006

Clear brow gels have a tendency to leave arches crunchy or unnaturally shiny. For softer hold, try a grooming kit that contains wax. Lorac's version comes with two shades of powder so you can custom-blend your color. The wax in Pürminerals duo contains vitamin E and shea butter to condition as it shapes. Wax pumps up individual hairs so brows look lush, not stiff, says Sania Vacetaj of N.Y.C.'s Sania Brow Bar. "Always apply the wax first. It gives the color something to stick to."
Extracted from nuts native to Southeast Asia,
tamanu oil is surfacing in anti-acne skin treatments from Aveda and Sumbody. The companies describe the oil as a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. "It sounds like green tea polyphenols,
which have naturally occurring antimicrobial properties," says N.Y.C. dermatologist Grace Pak, M.D. "It may address redness and swelling in skin, but I wouldn't use it all by itself in the hopes of curing acne."
Is the morning rush leaving you frazzled (and frizzy)? Streamline your routine with shampoos and conditioners formulated to style tresses too. L'Oreal Paris's Vive Pro and John Frieda's Curl Around and Straight Ahead products feature polymers designed to add body and smooth curls; Ion Anti-Frizz Leave-in conditioner prevents fuzz with keratin protein. "They make hair manageable from the get-go," says N.Y.C. stylist Pancho Soekoro. "Especially when itus humid."
John Frieda Frizz-Ease Style-Starting conditioner, $5.99; at drugstores. Ion Anti-Frizz Solutions Leave-in conditioner, $4.99; sallybeauty.com. L'Oreal Paris Vive Pro Style Infusing conditioner, $4.99; at drugstores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1 of
4
Advertisement
1 of 3Time Inc. Digital Studio
Wax Works
Clear brow gels have a tendency to leave arches crunchy or unnaturally shiny. For softer hold, try a grooming kit that contains wax. Lorac's version comes with two shades of powder so you can custom-blend your color. The wax in Pürminerals duo contains vitamin E and shea butter to condition as it shapes. Wax pumps up individual hairs so brows look lush, not stiff, says Sania Vacetaj of N.Y.C.'s Sania Brow Bar. "Always apply the wax first. It gives the color something to stick to."
Extracted from nuts native to Southeast Asia,
tamanu oil is surfacing in anti-acne skin treatments from Aveda and Sumbody. The companies describe the oil as a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. "It sounds like green tea polyphenols,
which have naturally occurring antimicrobial properties," says N.Y.C. dermatologist Grace Pak, M.D. "It may address redness and swelling in skin, but I wouldn't use it all by itself in the hopes of curing acne."
Is the morning rush leaving you frazzled (and frizzy)? Streamline your routine with shampoos and conditioners formulated to style tresses too. L'Oreal Paris's Vive Pro and John Frieda's Curl Around and Straight Ahead products feature polymers designed to add body and smooth curls; Ion Anti-Frizz Leave-in conditioner prevents fuzz with keratin protein. "They make hair manageable from the get-go," says N.Y.C. stylist Pancho Soekoro. "Especially when itus humid."
John Frieda Frizz-Ease Style-Starting conditioner, $5.99; at drugstores. Ion Anti-Frizz Solutions Leave-in conditioner, $4.99; sallybeauty.com. L'Oreal Paris Vive Pro Style Infusing conditioner, $4.99; at drugstores.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.