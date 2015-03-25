August 2006

1 of 3 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Wax Works

Clear brow gels have a tendency to leave arches crunchy or unnaturally shiny. For softer hold, try a grooming kit that contains wax. Lorac's version comes with two shades of powder so you can custom-blend your color. The wax in Pürminerals duo contains vitamin E and shea butter to condition as it shapes. Wax pumps up individual hairs so brows look lush, not stiff, says Sania Vacetaj of N.Y.C.'s Sania Brow Bar. "Always apply the wax first. It gives the color something to stick to."



Pürminerals Brow Perfection, $16.50; purminerals.com. Lorac Brow Wax kit, $22; sephora.com