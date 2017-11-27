5 At-Home Beauty Treatments to Kill Holiday Hometown Boredom

If you’re one of the rare people that can get through the weeks leading up to the holidays free of stress and heated debates with relatives over cultural events during the main event, I not only salute you, but demand to know your secrets. For the rest of us who are drained from meeting deadlines, gift shopping, and dealing with said family members, all you want to do for the rest of your time off is chill out on your parents’ couch while catching up on your Netflix queue and making it through your stack of magazines.

This set up may already sound like paradise, but to truly make the experience relaxing why not add an at-home beauty treatment into the mix? During the rest of the year, I barely have time to stay on top of my laundry let alone do a DIY teeth-whitening kit, which is why I make those golden days between Christmas and New Year’s is the best time to treat yourself.

Here, we have five at-home beauty treatment ideas that pair well with eating leftovers in your PJs.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask 

If you thought entering adulthood meant that you’re officially exempt from all future breakouts, think again. Even though you’ve graduated high school long ago, pimples still have a way of popping up at the most inconvenient times. Instead of relying on the same zit cream you’ve been using since freshman year, upgrade to an LED light therapy mask that uses red and blue lights to treat and prevent future breakouts. Aside from a clearer complexion, this device’s selfie opportunities are a holiday gift in itself.

2 of 5 Courtesy

 NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device 

Why book a microcurrent facial when you can do a DIY one while lounging in your PJs on your parents' couch? This tool tones, contours and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

Go Smile Dental Pro Sonic Teeth Whitening System 

If we had a dollar for every time an at-home whitening kit didn't wipe away our coffee stained teeth, we'd be rich. Go Smile's kit may leave us a doller short, but with brighter smiles. Even better: the toothbrush and whitening gel is simply swapped for what you're currently using so you aren't adding any more steps to your existing routine.  

4 of 5 Courtesy

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite EyeCare Pro LED Device 

We don’t have to tell you that the eyes are apparently the windows to the soul. This LED treatment targets the sensitive area with light to stimulate the skin's natural collagen production to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. 

5 of 5 Courtesy

Dermaflash Facial Exfoliating Device 

Inspiring by in-office dermaplaning treatments, this exfoliating device gently removes the outermost layer of the skin including peach fuzz to unearth your smoothest, brightest complexion yet. The treatment is a three-step process that involves cleansing, running the device over your skin, and moisturizing, there's no down-time. Once your skin has soaked up your moisturizer, you can move on to applying your makeup. 

