Ashley Greene's Hair Confessions

Oct 30, 2009 @ 10:44 am
Ashley Greene-Twilight-Hair Confessions
Ashley Greene's Hair Confessions

Ashley Greene may love playing the adorable vampire, Alice (right), in Twilight and the upcoming New Moon, but her costume has its challenges. "My hair is very long and thick, which made it awkward to fit underneath Alice's pixie wig," she said. "Part of my decision to cut it came because of the wig."

Ashley Green-Hair Confessions-New Moon
Taking the Plunge

"Originally, I just cut it up to my shoulders," said Greene. "But I figured this is the only time in my life that I'm going to chop my hair off, so I just did."

On the right, Greene shows off her all-out bob. "I love my new cut. It's very cool and different. It's emo-chic and sophisticated." The one downside? "With it short, I feel like I need to style it," said the actress. Speaking of styling...

Ashley Greene-New Moon-Hair Confessions
Style #1: The Disco Flip

For our November issue, we set-out to give Greene three versatile (and completely unique) ways to style her new cut. "My bob is cute blown out-it kind of has natural body and curl," she says of this textured look. "I run my hands through my hair a lot, so I think this would probably work out well. The flip gives it some flare."

<p>Style #2: The Pinup</p>
Style #2: The Pinup

What did Greene think of this wavy, structured updo? "I loved it," she said. "It's a bit more dressy, and it makes my hair look longer. I felt very sophisticated."

Ashley Greene-New Moon-Hair Confessions
Style #3: The Flapper

"I would definitely wear this to an event. It's really glamorous, and it made me feel elegant and sultry at the same time," the actress said of this '20s coif. "You'll definitely see it again."

Ashley Greene-Hair Confessions
Going Full Circle

Actress Ashley Greene attends Todd DiCiurcio: Heartstrings Hosted By Ed Westwick At Confederacy And Sponsored By Rag&Bone at Confederacy on October 24, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Todd DiCiurcio: Heartstrings Hosted By Ed Westwick At Confederacy And Sponsored By Rag&Bone Confederacy Los Angeles, CA United States October 24, 2009 PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 25: Actress Ashley Greene attends the BlackBerry VIP Hospitality Lounge at the U2 Concert at the Rose Bowl on October 25, 2009 in Pasadena, California.

