Ashley Greene's Hair Confessions

"Originally, I just cut it up to my shoulders," said Greene. "But I figured this is the only time in my life that I'm going to chop my hair off, so I just did."



On the right, Greene shows off her all-out bob. "I love my new cut. It's very cool and different. It's emo-chic and sophisticated." The one downside? "With it short, I feel like I need to style it," said the actress. Speaking of styling...