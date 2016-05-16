Ashley Greene Revealed Her New Hair Color in the Most Dramatic Way

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
After Lea Michele and Lily Collins, Ashley Greene is the latest celeb to debut a brand new summer-perfect hair shade. And what a reveal that was...
While you may opt for a Snapchat to your friends or maybe a text that says "New hair!" along with a pic, Greene chose a different avenue.
Greene's hairstylist, Joseph Chase, posted a dramatic slo-mo video on Instagram of the actress flipping her gorgeous and significantly blonder hair. "Never a dull moment with this girl. Love hanging out and being silly with my bestie and giving her some summer hair," Chase wrote.
The Twilight actress also shared a snap of her new 'do.
So pretty, isn't it?!