Ashley Greene Revealed Her New Hair Color in the Most Dramatic Way

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
May 16, 2016 @ 10:15 am

After Lea Michele and Lily Collins, Ashley Greene is the latest celeb to debut a brand new summer-perfect hair shade. And what a reveal that was...

While you may opt for a Snapchat to your friends or maybe a text that says "New hair!" along with a pic, Greene chose a different avenue. 

Greene's hairstylist, Joseph Chase, posted a dramatic slo-mo video on Instagram of the actress flipping her gorgeous and significantly blonder hair. "Never a dull moment with this girl. Love hanging out and being silly with my bestie and giving her some summer hair," Chase wrote. 

The Twilight actress also shared a snap of her new 'do. 

Saw the hair genius @josephchase today. Loving my summertime color!! #summervibes #hair #love

A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on

So pretty, isn't it?!

