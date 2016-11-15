Ashley Graham's Barbie Serves Up Major #BodyInspo

Nothing says 'You've made it' quite like having your own Barbie, right?! And we're not surprised that model/TV host/amazing human Ashley Graham turns this professional opportunity into another milestone in her body positivity movement. How?

"She had to have her thighs touch," Graham told The Hollywood Reporter. "No ands, ifs or buts about it. And I asked for cellulite but obviously plastic and cellulite don't go hand in hand. It was important that the Barbie resembled me as much as possible. The thighs touching was one way to show young girls that it's OK for your thighs to touch, despite society saying that a 'thigh gap' is more beautiful." We have one word for you—SLAY!

The Barbie also has long brunette hair and is dressed in a mini dress, a denim jacket, and booties.

Come on @Barbie, let's go party!!! 💗Thank you to my new and incredible @Mattel family for this honor! #beautybeyondsize #barbie #curvybarbie

Graham, who became the first size 16 model to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, has been on the forefront of the body positivity movement advocating for more body diversity in the media.

I mean, just looking at her Instagram feed will inspire you beyond anything. It's safe to say that young girls everywhere have a true role model in her.