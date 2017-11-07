Daily Beauty Buzz: Ashley Graham's Dusty Rose Blush

Perhaps in the chaos that is the selection of contour and highlight kits in excess at every beauty megastore, blush has become somewhat underrated. We've become so focused on shading and blending out the lines around our noses that we've almost forgotten the transformative effect even the smallest swipe of pink-toned cream can hold.

Take Ashley Graham's gorgeous makeup at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards last night—though the rest of her face remained neutral, the hint of dusty rose blush gave her complexion a believable glow, and stood out without completely dominating the look.

Generally speaking, cream-based textures work best to give your complexion a natural-looking glow, as they practically melt into your skin on contact. Pick up a shade like Bite Beauty's Gelato ($24; sephora.com), and use your fingers to gently press the product into the apples of your cheeks. Work slowly to build up intensity, though if you accidentally get too heavy-handed (it happens), keep the makeup sponge or brush you used to apply foundation or concealer within reach. You can simply bounce the tool over the top of a too-strong area to turn down the vibrancy.