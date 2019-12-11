You Can Buy This Ashley Graham-Approved Red Lipstick From Amazon for $5

Image zoom NBC/Getty

There’s no denying the fact that wearing a bold red lipstick can give a person serious confidence. However, it can be difficult to find the perfect shade — one that’s not too dark, not too pink, and is a truly classic red hue. That is, of course, unless you’re Ashley Graham.

The model, podcast host, and mom-to-be recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a rose-covered black spaghetti strap dress with ruched details and a bright red lip.

According to her Instagram Story from the night of the taping, Graham wore Revlon’s Fire & Ice Lipstick, which shouldn’t come as a shock considering she’s an ambassador for the brand. The lustrous red shade also happens to be one of Revlon’s most popular lipsticks. In fact, one is sold every four minutes in the U.S.

The bright rouge is perfect for creating an eye-catching beauty look (especially with the holidays right around the corner). Not only does it have a glossy, vibrant appearance, but its lightweight formula is also infused with vitamin E and avocado oil to keep your lips feeling healthy and hydrated (no caking here!).

The best part? If you want to copy Graham’s bold lip, you won’t have to dig into your savings to do so. The drugstore brand lipstick costs just $5 on Amazon right now (it’s usually listed for $8). Add a tube to your cart while it’s still on sale.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $5 (Originally $8); amazon.com