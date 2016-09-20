Ashley Graham Has a PSA About Your Bra

You can count on Ashley Graham to always tell and show it like it is. The model regularly promotes body confidence and body positivity through posting her own unretouched photos on Instagram, and she's always speaking on the importance of self-acceptance, self-love, and self-confidence.

The goal, of course, is to prove that women's bodies come in different shapes and sizes, but they have one thing in common—they are all beautiful.

But her latest PSA? Well, it's about your bra.

"This weekend I launched my lingerie collection at Nordstrom in store!! Make sure you get fitted properly!! The majority of woman are wearing the wrong size bra—Usually too big of bands and too small of cups. We don't need the double boob action happening," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram pic.

This all sounds way too familiar, doesn't it?!

And she's got a point. It's an article of clothing (a staple, even!) that many of us wear every single day, so we should have one that fits us well, makes us feel like a million bucks, and feels comfortable.

And Graham knows a thing or two about how important our undergarments are. In addition to her collection launch at Nordstrom, the model has been featured in lingerie ads for Lane Bryant and Cacique, looking absolutely stunning, we should mention.

So next time you're in the market for a new bra and are unsure about the correct size for you, maybe take Ashley's advice, talk to a pro, and get fitted.