Ashley Graham Gave Honey Blonde Hair a Moment

Another day, another look for Ashley Graham from the set of the revamped America's Next Top Model. Graham is currently shooting the show in New York, and the behind-the-scenes pics have been a plenty. Hopefully soon, in addition to the ever-changing makeup looks, we'll get some video shots of the challenges or maybe even a fish gape lesson.

And apparently, there are also days when she rocks not one, but two completely different hairstyles—and yesterday was one of those days.

It looks like for the show's finale, Graham will be wearing a super sexy off-the-shoulder dress and her newly-chopped wavy lob, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

Look 1 of the day on @TheAshleyGraham for the finalé Of America's Next Top Model.. #hairXandrew using @easilockshair for volume 💖 @makeupvincent @cloheyyy #AshleyGraham A photo posted by Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons) on Aug 25, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

The second look was what really caught our attention, though. With what is probs. the help of extensions or a wig, Graham's hair got super long and turned a pretty honey blonde shade. Judging by Fitzsimons's caption, it comes from Touched by Tokyo hairstylist Tokyo Stylez's line.

For her makeup, Vincent Oquendo applied some sparkly Swarovski crystals along Graham's eyelids for a dramatic effect. He finished off the look with a nude lip.

Beauty look #2 today on #ashleygraham thank you to @swarovski for the crystals hair by @andrewfitzsimons styled by @cloheyyy #makeupbyme A photo posted by Vincent Oquendo (@makeupvincent) on Aug 25, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT

#SLAY, Ashley.