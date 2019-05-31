The $15 Product That's Transformed My Skin

Image zoom Courtesy

When it comes to skin-care, you probably think an extensive routine full of expensive products is necessary for a flawless complexion. But I’ve found that the simplest (and most affordable) options can often be the most effective. Case in point: ArtNatural’s Tea Tree Oil.

This $15 essential oil has easily transformed my skin for the better — and at a fraction of the cost of most acne-fighting products. Not only does the handy oil boast antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that work as natural acne fighters, but its powerful smell can also ease fatigue and feelings of stress with every application.

Tea tree oil is probably best known as a solution for clear skin, but it can also be used to treat bug bites, dandruff, nail fungus, and athlete’s foot. You can even put a few drops in a humidifier or diffuser for a soothing aromatherapy treatment or use it as an all-purpose cleaner around the house. While it can be used for all these ailments and more, I typically only use the essential oil on my face. Every day I dilute a few drops of the potent formula with water and apply the mixture to my face with a cotton pad. Upon application, I can immediately see and feel my pores tightening, and my skin is left feeling squeaky clean.

Since becoming a habitual user of the essential oil, I’ve had hardly any breakouts, have fewer blackheads, and have even noticed that my pores look smaller. If I ever feel like a pimple is coming on, I will wet a Q-tip with the oil and apply directly to the inflamed area and it quickly prevents it from ever breaking through. Since tea tree oil is known to dry out skin, I always make sure to follow up with a rich moisturizer immediately after applying it.

It seems like I’m not the only one who is a fan of the multitasking product. More than 6,300 Amazon customers have given the ArtNatural Tea Tree Oil an impressive 4.3-star rating. “This is the best essential oil I have ever used! I started using it on my face and it has cleared my face tremendously! I have used products that cost over $100 and this oil far surpasses them,” said one reviewer.

“This is a very high-quality tea tree oil compare to the ones that I used in the past. I have tried many and this one beats them all by a long shot. The smell is amazing, I use it to clean my house and use orally and topically. Basically, tea tree has the versatility of a pair of black leggings. I would definitely recommend this tea tree oil to friends and family,” raved another.

While I’ve used other tea tree oils in the past, this one is by far my favorite because it is a 100 percent pure and unadulterated natural oil. Plus, I love that it comes in an amber glass bottle, which protects the oil inside from UV rays, and that it comes with a handy dropper that makes application a breeze. So if you are in the market for an affordable, multitasking beauty product that will give you clearer skin, I highly recommend giving this $15 essential oil a try. (My skin is so thankful for it.)

