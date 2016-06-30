This Oil Is the Morning Wake-Up Call We Can't Ignore

Because sometimes your alarm just won't cut it.
We all have those mornings where our motivation to get out of our warm, comfortable beds is at an all-time low. Duvets are expensive, so we gotta enjoy them when we can! I'm usually pretty good about getting up and at 'em every day, but since the days have gotten longer, I have been out and about a bit longer every single day. And when you're still waking up early and going to bed way past your bedtime, you need a little help to get you functional. Meet the Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Rollerball. Here's why it will change your day.
What It’s Called:
Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Rollerball
How Much It Will Set You Back:
An appetizer and entree at dinner (yum) or ...$33.00; aromatherapyassociates.com
RELATED: This Tub Makes Us Wanna Run a Bath RN
What Makes It Special:
It's portable aromatherapy, and you can swipe it at any moment you need a little boost.
Who’s It For?
Those that don't consider themselves "morning people" and need an extra push in the morning. Those that are jet-lagged. Those looking for that 2:30 PM pick-me-up, which could help replace that cup of coffee or tea. And lastly, anyone who needs a burst of energy.
When to Use It:
Whenever needed! Roll it along your wrists, temples, pulse points, or under nostrils. I like to roll along my forearms and neck, as well. Keep at your desk, in your handbag or briefcase, gym bag, in your car, at your bathroom sink, or on your bedside table.
RELATED: 5 Ways to Celebrate International Mud Day
What It Feels Like:
Slicing into a piece of citrus while walking through a pine tree forest. Honestly.
What It Smells Like:
Grapefruit, Rosemary, and Juniper. #Delish.
What the Experts Are Saying:
This is what Kerri Nau, an Aromatherapy Associates trainer, has to say: "I'm always thrilled when I find an easy-to-use, holistic remedy that actually works! The Revive Morning Roller Ball is a beautiful way to awaken your eyes, create a sense of mental lightness, and encourages you to take nice deep breaths. Let's face it... We all can use a bit more mindful breathing! I’m a fan."
RELATED: How to Add Glow to Every Part of Your Face— Without Looking Shiny
What the Internet Is Saying:
Mandarin known as Citrus Nobilis Oil has some great properties to help relieve stress and digestive problems, increase circulation to the skin, reducing fluid retention and to prevent stretch marks. Our Revive Collection contains this beautiful ingredient 🍅🍅🍅 💚💚💚#ReviveMorningBathAndShowerOil #ReviveBodyLotion #ReviveBodyScrub #ReviveBodyOil #ReviveBodyGel #ReviveMorningRollerBall #aromatherapyassociates pic@mamiaoyagi