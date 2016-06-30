This Oil Is the Morning Wake-Up Call We Can't Ignore

We all have those mornings where our motivation to get out of our warm, comfortable beds is at an all-time low. Duvets are expensive, so we gotta enjoy them when we can! I'm usually pretty good about getting up and at 'em every day, but since the days have gotten longer, I have been out and about a bit longer every single day. And when you're still waking up early and going to bed way past your bedtime, you need a little help to get you functional. Meet the Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Rollerball. Here's why it will change your day.

What It’s Called:

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Rollerball

How Much It Will Set You Back:

An appetizer and entree at dinner (yum) or ...$33.00; aromatherapyassociates.com

RELATED: This Tub Makes Us Wanna Run a Bath RN

What Makes It Special:

It's portable aromatherapy, and you can swipe it at any moment you need a little boost.

Who’s It For?

Those that don't consider themselves "morning people" and need an extra push in the morning. Those that are jet-lagged. Those looking for that 2:30 PM pick-me-up, which could help replace that cup of coffee or tea. And lastly, anyone who needs a burst of energy.

When to Use It:

Whenever needed! Roll it along your wrists, temples, pulse points, or under nostrils. I like to roll along my forearms and neck, as well. Keep at your desk, in your handbag or briefcase, gym bag, in your car, at your bathroom sink, or on your bedside table.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Celebrate International Mud Day

What It Feels Like:

Slicing into a piece of citrus while walking through a pine tree forest. Honestly.

What It Smells Like:

Grapefruit, Rosemary, and Juniper. #Delish.

What the Experts Are Saying:

This is what Kerri Nau, an Aromatherapy Associates trainer, has to say: "I'm always thrilled when I find an easy-to-use, holistic remedy that actually works! The Revive Morning Roller Ball is a beautiful way to awaken your eyes, create a sense of mental lightness, and encourages you to take nice deep breaths. Let's face it... We all can use a bit more mindful breathing! I’m a fan."

RELATED: How to Add Glow to Every Part of Your Face— Without Looking Shiny

What the Internet Is Saying:

啊… 已經到了沒有精油不行的年紀啦 #aromatherapyassociates #fragrance #pinkgrapefruit #aa明煥晨曉滾珠瓶 #鼻孔很爽 #也來送我媽一個孝敬她 A photo posted by 陳俐曄 (@glanda2012) on Jun 14, 2016 at 5:41am PDT