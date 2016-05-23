Ariel Winter’s Prom Beauty Look Is Exactly What We Expected… Amazing 

Jon Kopaloff
Dobrina Zhekova
May 23, 2016 @ 11:45 am

Ah, prom — the day we all get to wear a fancy gown and spend hours (and hours and hours and hours) getting our hair, makeup, and nails done. For some of us, this day was quite a few years ago. But thanks to Ariel Winter, we were able to relive its magic all over again. And for those of us who have yet to experience the prom magic, the actress might have just given you all the beauty inspo you need for the memorable event. And promise, you won't regreat the photos fives years later.

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her senior prom, and it's obvious that she totally slayed in the fashion and beauty departments. Winter sported a stunning black-and-nude strapless dress and her fiery red hair was styled in voluminous waves. Basically, she looked like she was headed to an actual red carpet event. 

Senior #prom #2016 :) Hair// @charles_dujic Makeup// @kipzachary

A photo posted by Ariel Winter (@arielwinter) on

Me and dad :) #prom

A photo posted by Ariel Winter (@arielwinter) on

Congrats, Ariel!

